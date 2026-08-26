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Dallas Wings Are Playoff Bound!

After a record-breaking season, Dallas is headed back to the WNBA postseason!

Published on August 26, 2026
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Portland Fire v Dallas Wings
Source: Stacy Revere / Getty

The Wings officially punched their ticket to the WNBA postseason Tuesday night, taking down the Portland Fire 96-78 at College Park Center. And this wasn’t just another win — it was a HISTORY-MAKING one for Dallas.

With the victory, the Wings improved to 23-16, setting a new franchise record for regular-season wins and securing their first playoff appearance since 2023.

Portland Fire v Dallas Wings
Source: Stacy Revere / Getty

And of course, the stars showed UP!

Paige Bueckers put on a show with 22 points and 11 assists, while Jessica Shepard added 21 points. Arike Ogunbowale — because y’all already know we have to talk about Arike! — finished with 17 points.

Portland Fire v Dallas Wings
Source: Stacy Revere / Getty

Awak Kuier was also making her presence felt on defense, recording five blocks while adding 12 points and 12 rebounds for a monster double-double.

Portland Fire v Dallas Wings
Source: Stacy Revere / Getty

This season has been a major turnaround for the Wings, and now Dallas has a whole lot more basketball to look forward to.

The Wings still have business to handle, though. They’ll wrap up the regular season against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, August 30 at 7:30 p.m. CT.

But for now? Dallas, GO AHEAD AND CELEBRATE!

The Wings are officially playoff bound — and for the first time since 2023, Dallas is back in the postseason conversation.

LET’S GO, WINGS!

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

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