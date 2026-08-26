Dallas Wings Are Playoff Bound!

Source: Stacy Revere / Getty

The Wings officially punched their ticket to the WNBA postseason Tuesday night, taking down the Portland Fire 96-78 at College Park Center. And this wasn’t just another win — it was a HISTORY-MAKING one for Dallas.

With the victory, the Wings improved to 23-16, setting a new franchise record for regular-season wins and securing their first playoff appearance since 2023.

Source: Stacy Revere / Getty

And of course, the stars showed UP!

Paige Bueckers put on a show with 22 points and 11 assists, while Jessica Shepard added 21 points. Arike Ogunbowale — because y’all already know we have to talk about Arike! — finished with 17 points.

Source: Stacy Revere / Getty

Awak Kuier was also making her presence felt on defense, recording five blocks while adding 12 points and 12 rebounds for a monster double-double.

Source: Stacy Revere / Getty

This season has been a major turnaround for the Wings, and now Dallas has a whole lot more basketball to look forward to.

The Wings still have business to handle, though. They’ll wrap up the regular season against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, August 30 at 7:30 p.m. CT.

But for now? Dallas, GO AHEAD AND CELEBRATE!

The Wings are officially playoff bound — and for the first time since 2023, Dallas is back in the postseason conversation.

LET’S GO, WINGS!

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