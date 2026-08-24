National Breastfeeding Month: Why Black Mothers Need More Support

Systemic racism, unequal healthcare access, and lack of culturally competent care hinder breastfeeding for Black mothers.

Workplace policies and economic barriers make it difficult for Black mothers to initiate and continue breastfeeding.

As National Breastfeeding Month arrives, it's clear that Black mothers need more resources and community backing.

Source: JGI/Tom Grill / Getty

National Breastfeeding Month is observed every August as an opportunity to raise awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding, encourage support for breastfeeding families and bring attention to the barriers that can make breastfeeding difficult. Established nationally in 2011 by the United States Breastfeeding Committee, the month highlights the importance of maternal and infant health and pays tribute to the different cultural communities and advocates working to improve breastfeeding outcomes. For Black mothers, National Breastfeeding Month is especially important because significant disparities in breastfeeding continue to exist in the United States.

While breastfeeding can provide important health benefits for both mothers and babies, Black women face a number of systemic, historical and economic barriers that can make it more difficult to initiate and continue breastfeeding. Understanding those barriers is an important part of understanding the breastfeeding gap. Here’s what we know.

National Breastfeeding Month: Why is breastfeeding important for Black women?

Breastfeeding provides nutritional, physiological, psychological and immunological benefits for both mothers and babies. Research has found that breastfeeding can help protect infants from certain illnesses and health conditions, while mothers who breastfeed may also experience health benefits. Globally, researchers have estimated that improving breastfeeding practices could prevent hundreds of thousands of child deaths and tens of thousands of maternal deaths each year while producing significant economic benefits. Sadly, Black mothers are more than two times more likely to experience infant mortality compared to other races. One of those reasons, according to Birth Without Bias, the number one app for Black mothers to find culturally competent medical care professionals, is that Black babies are disproportionately born premature, “too small, or “too sick.”

The company noted that “Black women have some of the highest rates of preterm births and low birth weight babies—the ones who need the protective benefits of breast milk the most. Breast milk is easier to digest for underdeveloped digestive systems and has been proved to reduce the risk of necrolitis,” the leading cause of death among premature infants.

Despite benefits, breastfeeding rates have historically been lower among Black mothers in the United States. This disparity cannot simply be attributed to individual choices. Researchers have pointed to systemic racism, unequal access to healthcare, workplace policies and a lack of culturally competent lactation care as some of the factors that can influence breastfeeding outcomes.

Black women and breastfeeding: a dark history.

The history of breastfeeding in America also plays an important role in the conversation. During slavery, enslaved Black women were often forced to breastfeed the children of slaveholders while being separated from their own children or denied the ability to adequately nurse them. That painful history, often referred to as “wet nursing,” contributed to complex attitudes and stigma surrounding breastfeeding that have persisted across generations.

Hospital care, lactation and workplace support are crucial for Black mothers.

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Hospital practices can also affect whether a mother successfully establishes breastfeeding. The hours and days immediately following childbirth are critical for learning how to latch, understanding a baby’s feeding cues and establishing milk production. Research has found racial differences in the breastfeeding support mothers receive in healthcare settings, and Black mothers may be more likely to experience practices such as early formula supplementation that can affect breastfeeding.

Provider bias can create another obstacle. Black mothers may not always receive the same level of breastfeeding encouragement, education or guidance as other mothers. When healthcare providers fail to recognize a mother’s concerns or provide culturally responsive care, mothers may leave the hospital without the information or confidence they need to continue breastfeeding.

There is also a lack of diversity within the lactation-care workforce. Having access to lactation consultants and other healthcare professionals who understand a mother’s cultural background and lived experiences can make breastfeeding support feel more accessible and relevant. Expanding the diversity and cultural competency of the lactation workforce can help address some of these gaps.

Social support matters, too. Because breastfeeding rates have historically been lower in many Black communities, some new mothers may have fewer relatives, friends or peers who have breastfed and can offer practical advice. Having someone who can explain what a normal feeding looks like, provide encouragement during difficult moments or simply reassure a new mother that she is not alone can make a meaningful difference.

Workplace and economic barriers can make breastfeeding even more challenging. Black women are disproportionately represented in some hourly and service-sector jobs where workers may have less flexibility and fewer benefits. Returning to work soon after giving birth can make it difficult to maintain a breastfeeding routine, particularly when mothers do not have adequate paid leave or access to appropriate pumping accommodations.

Pumping requires more than simply having a breast pump. Mothers need adequate time, privacy, a clean space and the ability to pump regularly throughout the workday. When those resources are unavailable, maintaining milk production can become difficult. For mothers already facing financial or employment insecurity, these challenges can add another layer of stress during the postpartum period.

What Black mothers should know about breastfeeding: the basics.

For Black mothers who choose to breastfeed, understanding what to expect during the first few weeks can also help make the experience less overwhelming. Newborns have very small stomachs and typically need to feed frequently. According to the USDA’s WIC breastfeeding guidance, newborns generally breastfeed about eight to 12 times during a 24-hour period. Frequent nursing also sends signals to the body to continue producing milk.

Parents may wonder how to tell whether their baby is getting enough milk. A baby who appears satisfied after feedings, breastfeeds regularly, produces an appropriate number of wet and dirty diapers and gains weight can provide reassuring signs. Parents who are concerned about feeding, diaper output or weight gain should speak with their baby’s healthcare provider or a qualified lactation professional.

Breast milk also changes during the first days and weeks after birth. Colostrum is the first milk produced after delivery. It is typically thick and yellowish and contains concentrated nutrients and immune components that are especially important during the newborn period. As milk production increases, colostrum gradually transitions into transitional milk, a period many mothers describe as their milk “coming in.”

Mature breast milk generally becomes established during the first couple of weeks after birth. It can look thinner than colostrum, but that does not mean it lacks nutritional value. Mature milk continues to provide the nutrients babies need and changes over time as their nutritional needs develop.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, there is no single schedule that works for every breastfeeding mother and baby. Newborns generally feed eight to 12 times in a 24-hour period, but the length of individual feedings can vary. Some babies nurse from both breasts during a feeding, while others may be satisfied after nursing from one side. Paying attention to a baby’s hunger and fullness cues can help parents understand their individual feeding patterns.

Breastfeeding should not be expected to cause severe or persistent pain. Some tenderness can occur during the early days, but sharp, intense or ongoing pain can be a sign that something needs to be addressed. A poor latch is one possible cause, and getting help from a lactation professional early can prevent a small problem from becoming a larger one. Cracked or damaged nipples, persistent soreness or significant breast pain should also be discussed with a healthcare professional.

National Breastfeeding Month is ultimately about more than encouraging women to breastfeed. It is also about making sure that mothers who want to breastfeed have a fair opportunity to do so. For Black mothers, that means addressing the historical and systemic barriers that have contributed to breastfeeding disparities and expanding access to culturally responsive lactation care, supportive healthcare providers, community resources, paid leave and workplace accommodations.

Breastfeeding is a personal decision, and every mother and family has different circumstances. But for those who choose to breastfeed, support should not depend on race, income, employment status or where they live.

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National Breastfeeding Month: Why Black Mothers Need More Support was originally published on newsone.com