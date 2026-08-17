Ebro Bigs Up Tyga, Internet Gangs Up On Him

Ebro isn’t one to shrink behind the microphone and often offers strong opinions regarding the music industry at large. In his latest comments that caused a stir, Ebro seemingly defended Tyga, saying the West Coast rapper has notched a hit for 15 years straight.

Ebro was speaking with his Rap Life Review show cohorts when the topic turned to Tyga. After being humorously called out for placing the “Taste” rapper on his personal Mt. Rushmore, the former Hot 97 host fired back to explain his position.

“Tyga…for the last 15 [years] has had a super smash, or some influence on a super smash every year,” he said with confidence.

The segment overall was zeroing in on the use of AI in music, which just landed Tyga in the crosshairs of music fans and critics alike for using the technology on his latest album, $tarface.

As the episode rolls on, Ebro refused to recant the statement, challenging his co-hosts to look up the stats. Well, the Internet did just that, specifically on X, and they’ve been pretty harsh with their responses.

We’ve got a few of them listed below.

The 7:20-minute mark is where the Tyga talk starts.

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Photo: Getty