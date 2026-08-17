10 Hit Songs Babyface Wrote for Other Artists

Source: When you hear the name Babyface, classics like “Whip Appeal,” “Every Time I Close My Eyes” and “When Can I See You” probably come to mind first. But Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds’ impact on R&B and pop music extends far beyond the songs he recorded himself. RELATED: Majic Under the Stars 2026 with Babyface and Keyshia Cole Coming Oct. 24 The 12-time Grammy winner has spent decades writing and producing records for some of music’s biggest stars, helping shape everything from New Jack Swing and ’90s slow jams to modern R&B. His influence is still being felt today: Babyface was among the songwriters behind SZA’s Grammy-winning “Snooze,” which has since been certified Diamond by the RIAA. Houston will get to experience that legendary catalog when Babyface joins Keyshia Cole and Tamia for Majic Under The Stars on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands. It’s a lineup packed with decades of R&B favorites, but Babyface could practically perform an entire second concert using nothing but songs he wrote for other artists. Before Majic Under The Stars arrives, we’re looking back at ten huge records you may not have realized had Babyface’s fingerprints on them.

“Snooze” – SZA Year Released: 2022

Performing Artist: SZA

Certification: 11x Platinum / Diamond One of the defining R&B records of the 2020s, “Snooze” became beloved for SZA’s vulnerable performance and dreamy production, while also earning Babyface another Grammy as one of the song’s writers.

“Best Thing I Never Had” – Beyoncé Year Released: 2011

Performing Artist: Beyoncé

Certification: 4x Platinum Babyface helped co-write this kiss-off anthem, which became a fan favorite thanks to Beyoncé turning heartbreak into one of the most satisfying “your loss” records of her career.

“End of the Road” – Boyz II Men Year Released: 1992

Performing Artist: Boyz II Men

Certification: Platinum The harmonies, heartbreak and unforgettable chorus helped make “End of the Road” one of the definitive slow jams of the ’90s and a record that spent a then-record 13 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Exhale (Shoop Shoop)” – Whitney Houston Year Released: 1995

Performing Artist: Whitney Houston

Certification: Platinum Written and produced by Babyface for the “Waiting to Exhale” soundtrack, its understated “shoop, shoop” hook and Whitney Houston’s restrained vocal made it one of the most memorable R&B ballads of the decade.

“Not Gon’ Cry” – Mary J. Blige Year Released: 1996

Performing Artist: Mary J. Blige

Certification: Platinum Babyface wrote this “Waiting to Exhale” standout, and Mary J. Blige’s raw delivery transformed a song about a broken marriage into an enduring anthem for anybody who has ever realized they gave too much to the wrong person.

“Take a Bow” – Madonna Year Released: 1994

Performing Artist: Madonna

Certification: Gold Babyface co-wrote and co-produced one of Madonna’s biggest ballads, with its elegant production and bittersweet lyrics helping “Take a Bow” spend seven weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100.

“Every Little Step” – Bobby Brown Year Released: 1988

Performing Artist: Bobby Brown

Certification: Gold The infectious groove, choreography and Bobby Brown’s charisma turned this Babyface and L.A. Reid-penned record into a New Jack Swing staple that still gets a party moving nearly four decades later.

“Can We Talk” – Tevin Campbell Year Released: 1993

Performing Artist: Tevin Campbell

Certification: Gold Babyface wrote and produced a song so timeless that generations of R&B singers have tried their hand at those opening words, while Tevin Campbell’s soaring vocals made the original nearly impossible to top.

“Breathe Again” – Toni Braxton Year Released: 1993

Performing Artist: Toni Braxton

Certification: Gold Babyface’s dramatic songwriting and Toni Braxton’s unmistakable contralto were a perfect match, turning “Breathe Again” into one of the signature ballads from her blockbuster debut.

“Red Light Special” – TLC Year Released: 1995

Performing Artist: TLC

Certification: No individual U.S. RIAA single certification Written and produced by Babyface, the sultry slow jam showed another side of TLC and became one of the standout records from the group’s Diamond-selling blockbuster “CrazySexyCool.”