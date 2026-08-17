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Hayden Panettiere, ‘Heroes’ and ‘Nashville’ Star, Dies at 36

Published on August 17, 2026
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Actress Hayden Panettiere, who rose from child stardom to become a familiar face on hit television shows including Heroes and Nashville, has died at the age of 36. Panettiere died Sunday, Aug. 16, in South Carolina, according to her family and representatives. Her father, Skip Panettiere, described his daughter as an “incredible light” who brought joy to the people who knew her and audiences who followed her career.

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Authorities said Panettiere was found unresponsive at an apartment complex, where emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures before she was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said there were no apparent signs of foul play, and an autopsy is pending as investigators work to determine her cause of death.

Panettiere began acting as a child and built an extensive résumé that included Remember the Titans, Raising Helen, Ice Princess and Scream 4. Her breakout television role came as Claire Bennet, the seemingly indestructible cheerleader on NBC’s Heroes. She later starred as country singer Juliette Barnes on Nashville, a performance that earned her two Golden Globe nominations and allowed her to showcase her musical talents.

Tributes began pouring in following news of her death, with Viola Davis remembering Panettiere as a gifted performer with a “deep heart,” while SAG-AFTRA expressed condolences to her family, friends and fans.

Panettiere is survived by her daughter, Kaya, and her parents. Her death comes three years after the loss of her younger brother, actor Jansen Panettiere, who died in 2023 at age 28.

Hayden Panettiere, ‘Heroes’ and ‘Nashville’ Star, Dies at 36 was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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