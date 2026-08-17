In Memoriam: Remembering the Actors We Lost in 2026
- Notable actors who died in 2026 include T.K. Carter, Catherine O'Hara, and Robert Duvall.
- Causes of death varied, from cancer and pneumonia to natural causes and a hit-and-run accident.
- The entertainment industry mourned the loss of these talented performers across film, TV, and more.
The entertainment world has said goodbye to a number of beloved actors in 2026, with losses spanning generations of film and television. From Oscar-winning performers and sitcom favorites to stars behind some of pop culture’s most recognizable characters, these actors left behind work that continues to connect with audiences.
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The losses have touched nearly every corner of the entertainment industry, from comedy and drama to action movies, prestige television and blockbuster franchises. Here’s a look at some of the notable actors we lost in 2026, the movies and television shows they were best known for, when they died and their reported causes of death.
T.K. Carter
Notable Credits: “The Thing,” “Punky Brewster,” “Runaway Train,” “Space Jam,” “The Corner”
Died: January 8, 2026
Cause of Death: Not publicly disclosed. Carter, 69, was found during a wellness check at his home in Duarte, California.
Catherine O’Hara
Notable Credits: “Home Alone,” “Beetlejuice,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “Best in Show,” “SCTV”
Died: January 30, 2026
Cause of Death: Pulmonary embolism, with rectal cancer listed as an underlying cause.
Demond Wilson
Notable Credits: “Sanford and Son,” “Baby… I’m Back!,” “The New Odd Couple,” “Me and the Kid”
Died: January 30, 2026
Cause of Death: Complications from cancer.
James Van Der Beek
Notable Credits: “Dawson’s Creek,” “Varsity Blues,” “The Rules of Attraction,” “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23”
Died: February 11, 2026, at age 48
Cause of Death: Colorectal cancer. Van Der Beek had publicly revealed his diagnosis in 2024.
Robert Duvall
Notable Credits: “The Godfather,” “The Godfather Part II,” “Apocalypse Now,” “Tender Mercies,” “Lonesome Dove”
Died: February 15, 2026, at age 95
Cause of Death: Not publicly disclosed. Duvall died peacefully at his Virginia horse farm.
Eric Dane
Notable Credits: “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Euphoria,” “The Last Ship,” “Marley & Me,” “X-Men: The Last Stand”
Died: February 19, 2026, at age 53
Cause of Death: Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
Chuck Norris
Notable Credits: “Walker, Texas Ranger,” “Way of the Dragon,” “Missing in Action,” “The Delta Force,” “The Expendables 2”
Died: March 19, 2026, at age 86
Cause of Death: Not publicly disclosed. Norris’ family said his death was sudden and that he was surrounded by family.
Nicholas Brendon
Notable Credits: “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Criminal Minds,” “Kitchen Confidential,” “Coherence”
Died: March 20, 2026, at age 54
Cause of Death: Natural causes. The coroner later determined the official cause was atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, with other contributing factors including acute pneumonia. Brendon died in his sleep and had a history of heart problems.
Anthony Head
Notable Credits: “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Ted Lasso,” “Merlin,” “Little Britain,” “The Iron Lady”
Died: June 5, 2026, at age 72
Cause of Death: Complications from pneumonia. His daughters said he died peacefully surrounded by his family.
Daveigh Chase
Notable Credits: “The Ring,” “Lilo & Stitch,” “Donnie Darko,” “Big Love”
Died: June 16, 2026, at age 35
Cause of Death: Bacterial meningitis and a blood infection, with chronic polysubstance use reported as a contributing factor.
Michael Byrne
Notable Credits: “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” “Braveheart,” “Gangs of New York,” “The Sum of All Fears,” “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1”
Died: June 20, 2026, at age 82
Cause of Death: Not publicly disclosed.
Ann Blyth
Notable Credits: “Mildred Pierce,” “The Great Caruso,” “Kismet,” “The Helen Morgan Story,” “Our Very Own”
Died: June 24, 2026, at age 98
Cause of Death: Natural causes. Blyth, one of the surviving stars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, died peacefully.
Louise Lasser
Notable Credits: “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman,” “Bananas,” “Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex,” “Requiem for a Dream”
Died: July 6, 2026, at age 87
Cause of Death: Natural causes. Lasser died in Manhattan.
Sam Neill
Notable Credits: “Jurassic Park,” “The Piano,” “The Hunt for Red October,” “Peaky Blinders,” “Jurassic World Dominion”
Died: July 13, 2026, at age 78
Cause of Death: Pneumonia. Neill had previously battled angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare form of blood cancer.
Hayden Panettiere
Notable Credits: “Heroes,” “Nashville,” “Remember the Titans,” “Scream 4,” “Scream VI”
Died: August 16, 2026, at age 36
Cause of Death: An official cause of death has not yet been determined. Emergency dispatch information indicated an apparent overdose before Panettiere went into cardiac arrest, and first responders administered advanced cardiac life support before she was pronounced dead. Authorities have said there were no signs of foul play, and an autopsy is pending.
Kianna Underwood
Notable Credits: “All That,” “Little Bill”
Died: January 16, 2026, at age 33
Cause of Death: Underwood was killed in a hit-and-run in Brooklyn after being struck by two vehicles while crossing an intersection. Both drivers fled the scene.
Judy Pace
Notable Credits: “Cotton Comes to Harlem,” “Brian’s Song,” “Peyton Place,” “The Young Lawyers”
Died: March 11, 2026, at age 83
Cause of Death: Pace died peacefully in her sleep while visiting family in Marina del Rey, California.
Hal Williams
Notable Credits: “Sanford and Son,” “227,” “Private Benjamin,” “The Waltons,” “Moesha”
Died: July 15, 2026, at age 91
Cause of Death: Natural causes. Williams died at his home in Rancho Mirage, California.
In Memoriam: Remembering the Actors We Lost in 2026 was originally published on theboxhouston.com