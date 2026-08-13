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Marcellus Wiley Ex Calls Cops After Domestic Violence Charges Dropped

Marcellus Wiley's Ex Calls Cops On Him Again… Hours After Domestic Violence Charges Dropped

Marcellus Wiley is speaking out after prosecutors declined to pursue domestic assault charges against him.

Published on August 13, 2026
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Former NFL player Marcellus Wiley can now attempt to clear his name after his estranged ex-wife, Annemarie Wiley, accused him of domestic assault.

As we learn more about the charges being dropped, TMZ reports that the case fell through because prosecutors stated in the filing that the “testimonial evidence received is not corroborated by any physical or other evidence and is therefore insufficient to obtain a conviction.”

However, Annemarie was never informed, as sources close to her tell TMZ that authorities “never alerted her about the decision not to pursue the charge in the case, leaving her in the dark.”

Hours after she learned the charges weren’t being pursued, TMZ learned that she called the police on him again, alleging he violated his domestic violence restraining order. However, once authorities arrived at their marital home —which he’s not allowed in—no arrests were made.

Wiley then contacted TMZ to tell his side of the events, saying that when cops were contacted, “I was with our children during a supervised visit with NO issues and NO violations.”

He points out Annemarie’s pattern of behavior, adding, “This marks the THIRD attempt to have me arrested for an alleged restraining order violation. She’s now 0 for 3. This latest accusation looks like a panic filled distraction from the facts that are getting impossible to ignore. The State of Florida dropped the case, and the public conversation quickly shifted toward questioning her allegations, contradictions, and gaslighting. When one narrative collapses, another accusation suddenly appears.”

When the charges were initially dropped on Monday, Marcellus took to X with a relieved tone.

“The illusion is OVER,” Wiley wrote. “No more BS. No more deception. Just FACTS & EVIDENCE. The State of Florida declined to file charges & Dismissed the Case!”

“Welcome to the Real HouseLies of Annemarie,” Wiley wrote, adding, “My name and character were attacked publicly. I’ll defend them publicly—with the TRUTH.”

In July, Annemarie told cops that he threatened to kill her in a Florida hotel room, leading her to file for divorce and custody of their three children.

“I am afraid of Marcellus, and I fear for my own safety and for the safety of our children,” Annemarie said in the filing.

See social media’s reaction to the domestic violence case being resolved below.

Marcellus Wiley's Ex Calls Cops On Him Again… Hours After Domestic Violence Charges Dropped was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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