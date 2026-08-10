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Former Miss North Carolina USA Says Crown Was Taken

Published on August 10, 2026
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73rd Annual Miss USA Pageant
Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A controversy is unfolding around the Miss North Carolina USA title after Brittany Boltinhouse was stripped of her crown just weeks after winning it.

Boltinhouse is now speaking out, claiming her title was taken away because of her political views and beliefs as a conservative Christian woman. In a recent interview, she said she remains proud of her faith and the values she represents, while emphasizing that she wants people to judge her based on the woman she is today. (https://www.wbtv.com)

But pageant officials tell a different story. The Miss USA organization said Boltinhouse’s removal was based on what it described as conduct over an extended period of time. Organizers also said the decision followed a review of recently surfaced information, including reports involving old social media posts. They denied that her political or religious beliefs were the reason for the decision. (https://www.wbtv.com)

Boltinhouse won the North Carolina title in June and was scheduled to represent the state at the Miss USA competition later this month. Following her removal, Myla Hadley, the first runner-up, assumed the title. (https://www.wbtv.com)

For many watching from here in the Carolinas, this story raises bigger questions about accountability, personal beliefs, second chances and how public figures are judged for things they said or did years ago.

The debate continues, and for now, both sides are standing by their version of what happened. (https://www.wbtv.com)

Former Miss North Carolina USA Says Crown Was Taken was originally published on 1053rnb.com

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