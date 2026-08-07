Listen Live
Close
News

Old Yeller: Social Media Clowns Trump's New Hairpiece

Old Yeller: Social Media Clowns Trump's New Wigpiece

President Donald Trump showed up to a rally in Nevada with what looked to be a  new hairpiece, and the Internet let loose with a barrage of nicknames.

Published on August 7, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

President Trump Delivers Remarks At Red Rock Casino In Las Vegas
Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

On Wednesday (August 5), President Donald Trump appeared before an audience in Las Vegas, Nevada to discuss his administration’s economic policy. But many on the Internet were paying to his apparently new hairpiece, and roasting him for how bad it looked. 

Trump addressed the crowd at the Red Rocks Casino Resort and Spa, focusing on promoting new tax policies and touting one part of his “One, Big Beautiful Bill” agenda, which was the “No Tax on Tips” policy. He was joined by a fellow Republican, Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo.

“This past filing season, 440,000 tipped workers right here in Nevada saved an average of $10,000 on their taxes,” Trump claimed. “That’s all because of the fact that I said I was going to do it, and I got it done. And the Democrats will terminate it if they ever take office.”

Those watching clips from the speech online immediately noticed that something was different about his hair, fueling speculation that he might be sporting a new wig.

Trump’s vanity regarding his hair has been an open secret, and there have been some photographs showing the 80-year-old politician’s considerable baldness underneath. On X, formerly Twitter, the account belonging to the Democratic Party gave viewers a flashback to Trump’s hair three months prior to his appearance in Las Vegas.

Animator Moni Harron made a game out of Trump’s hairstyle, inviting many to come up with the best nickname for the new ‘do. “Trump’s rug needs a new name. Go!”, she wrote on Threads. That opened the floodgates for some very hilarious monikers for Trump’s hairstyle, including “Strait of Hairmooze”, “Golden Deceiver”, “Conman Twitty”, and “Old Yeller”. Others took their shots at Trump’s hair, with some noting the stark difference from just a couple of days before.

1. Loni Love

2. Mason

3. Shelby

4. Plissken Patrick

5. Bryan Corradino

6. Canada Hates Trump

7. George Conway

8. Doug Farrar

9. Lorenzo The Cat

10. WhoMasked

11. SundaeDivine

Old Yeller: Social Media Clowns Trump's New Wigpiece was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Cam'ron has some explaining to do. The photographer who took the iconic photo of him wearing a pink fur is suing him.

Cam’ron & Vic Mensa Clash Over Africa Comments

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Delivers Remarks At Red Rock Casino In Las Vegas

Old Yeller: Social Media Clowns Trump's New Wigpiece

Hip-Hop Wired
Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne Slides In 'Teen Mom' Rachel Beaver's DM, She Was All For It

Hip-Hop Wired
Portrait of a man with dreadlocks and a facial tattoo.

Lil Durk Hit With 4th Superseding Indictment Before Trial

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
12 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Walgreens Closing Stores: Updated List of Closed Locations for 2026

Comments
News  |  Zack Linly

Black Woman Found Hanging From A Tree In Jackson, Mississippi

Comments
Opinion  |  Zack Linly

6 Months Of Jail For White Man Who Killed 2 Black Women Is Not Justice

Comments
8 Items
Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

Tyler Perry’s ‘Beauty In Black’ Season 3 Trailer Teases (MORE) Messy Bellarie Family Fiascos & Kimmie’s Power Player

Comments
Celebrity  |  Weso

Lil Wayne Slides In 'Teen Mom' Rachel Beaver's DM, She Was All For It

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close