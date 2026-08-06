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JAŸ-Z Drops Verse On Beyoncé's 'Morning Dew (Donk)' & Fans Weigh In

JAŸ-Z Drops First New Verse In Years On Beyoncé's 'Morning Dew (Donk)' & Fans Weigh In

In the wee hours of Wednesday morning (Aug. 5), Beyoncé released the remix to her latest cut "Morning Dew" which featured some guest vocals from her hubby, Hova.

Published on August 6, 2026
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Two performers on stage, a man in a Yankees baseball cap and a woman in a black and white striped jumpsuit, singing and dancing under a large video screen.
Source: Roc Nation / Roc Nation

For years now, JAŸ-Z and Beyoncé have established themselves as music artists who basically never collaborate with anyone outside their happy marriage, but when they finally do, best believe 9 times out of 10 it’s going to be with each other.

In the wee hours of Wednesday morning (Aug. 5), Beyoncé released the remix to her latest cut “Morning Dew” which featured some guest vocals from her hubby, Hova who spit his first new verse on a record in years. Standing tall next to his beloved boo on the track next, Hova reminded us how easy he can get his point across when it comes to naysayers be simply spitting bars like “You n*ggas tweet alot/all you do is tweet/Poppin’ on the pods, but you ain’t doing sh*t/We just making love/we just getting rich/Y’all keep doing that, we’ll keep doing this/I caught a f*ck n*gga hatin’ on my wrist/I caught a hoe n*gga hatin’ on my b*tch…”

Y’all already know people are going to take issue with Jay calling Bey his “b-tch” but real Hip-Hoppers know the science.

The new verse comes after Jay began to make his rap rounds with his now-famous freestyle at the Roots picnic earlier this summer and, of course, his three-day concert at Yankee Stadium. Needless to say, fans suspect the man to drop a new full-length album at some point in the near future.

Check out Beyoncé and JAŸ-Z get back on the track once again below and see how social media is feeling about the remix below.

JAŸ-Z Drops First New Verse In Years On Beyoncé's 'Morning Dew (Donk)' & Fans Weigh In was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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