Listen Live
Close
News

Joe Budden Questions Whether Lil Wayne’s Abs Are Real

Joe Budden Questions Whether Lil Wayne’s Abs Are Real

Joe Budden and his podcast co-hosts found themselves debating one the most random topics, Lil Wayne’s abs.

Published on August 5, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lil Wayne
Source: handout / Republic Records

Joe Budden and his podcast co-hosts found themselves debating one the most random topics, Lil Wayne’s abs.

The self-proclaimed Greatest Rapper Alive recently went viral after taking the stage shirtless during a stop on his 20 Years of Carter Classics tour. While seeing Weezy perform without a shirt isn’t anything new, fans couldn’t stop talking about his noticeably chiseled physique.

Many people online buying the transformation, one user joked, “If it remembers it’s lyrics it’s a clone.”

Budden also isn’t convinced the transformation is legit.

“I seen Lil Wayne in Skip Bayless house not even five weeks ago, and I said a prayer. Ain’t a Gold’s Gym in sight that’s got that turn around.”

Not everyone on The Joe Budden Podcast agreed. Several of the co-hosts argued that Wayne may have simply been putting in work in the gym, especially following his recent breakup.

Earlier this year, Tunechi confirmed on social media that he and his partner had split, making it clear there were no hard feelings despite the relationship coming to an end.

“I don’t want to be a burden to such an amazing person.”

Whether Lil Wayne’s heartbreak got him heavy in the gym or he went under the knife, Joe Budden had something to say.

Joe Budden Questions Whether Lil Wayne’s Abs Are Real was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert

Everything We Know About Drake’s ’Strong Women, Stronger Drinks’ Event

Hip-Hop Wired
White House US President Donald Trump

Hoax?!: 'NY Post' Dragged For Suspect Mamdani 9/11 Story

Hip-Hop Wired
Nicki Minaj

MAGA Nicki Minaj Is Charging Fans $10 A Month For Access To Her "Exclusive" Tweets

Hip-Hop Wired
68th GRAMMY Awards - 2026 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective

Dr. Dre Spotted With Mystery Woman At Nobu Malibu Amid New Romance

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Opinion  |  Zack Linly

Nolan Wells: White ‘Friends’ Launch GiveSendGo Fundraiser For Themselves

Comments
10 Items
Sports  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Klay Thompson Checks Kevin Durant Over MVP Diss: “Aye Man, U Good?” – Page 29

Comments
12 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Walgreens Closing Stores: Updated List of Closed Locations for 2026

Comments
Row of yellow school buses parked on a street, with "SCHOOL BUS" text visible on the side of each bus.
22 Items
Lifestyle  |  T.E. Thomas

Back-to-School Giveaways Around Dallas

Comments
90s movies
39 Items
Movies  |  T.E. Thomas

Black Cinema Gold: 90s – 2000s Films That Shaped The Culture

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close