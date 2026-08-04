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American Airlines Upgrades South Bend-to-O'Hare Route to Flights

American Airlines Upgrades South Bend-to-O’Hare Route to Flights

American Airlines is swapping its luxury bus service between the South Bend and O'Hare International Airports for flights.

Published on August 4, 2026
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Planes at Leonardo Da Vinci International Airport in Fiumicino
Source: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — American Airlines is swapping its luxury bus service between the South Bend and O’Hare International Airports for flights.

Starting October 5th, the airline will replace its luxury bus route with three daily flights on 65-seat jets. The motorcoach service will continue running through October 4th.

Officials say passengers booked past October 4th will automatically switch to a flight. The airline will notify travelers by email.

American Airlines Upgrades South Bend-to-O’Hare Route to Flights was originally published on wibc.com

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