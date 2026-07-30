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The-Dream Talks Love/Hate 2, Beyoncé and Touring

WATCH: The-Dream Reveals He Has More Than 100 Songs for Beyoncé in the Vault

Published on July 30, 2026
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A man wearing a black hat, sunglasses, and jewelry, with the text "THE-DREAM OPENS UP ABOUT LOVE, LEGACY AND RETURNING TO THE STAGE Middays with Persia" displayed.
Source: R1 / Radio One

The-Dream recently joined 92Q’s Persia Nicole for a wide-ranging conversation about his new album, Love/Hate 2, his evolution as an artist and the possibility of returning to the stage.

The Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and producer said the project was created with longtime supporters in mind as the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Love/Hate, approaches. Rather than attempting to compete with the original, The-Dream wanted the sequel to stand on its own while capturing the energy that first connected him with fans.

He also reflected on how his understanding of love has changed since 2007. According to The-Dream, lasting relationships require more than love; they also require genuinely liking the other person and enjoying life together.

During the interview, Persia praised songs including “Powder Coat” and “Tampa,” while The-Dream named “Fancy” as one track from his catalog he would keep forever.

The hitmaker also discussed his longtime creative relationship with Beyoncé and Jay-Z. He revealed that he regularly thinks about Beyoncé when creating new music and estimated that there are more than 100 songs written for her currently sitting in the vault.

The-Dream also praised Blue Ivy and the next generation of talented children growing up around the entertainment industry. However, he expressed concern about how online criticism can affect young performers’ confidence.

Before ending the conversation, The-Dream appeared to confirm that a tour is coming. Persia even proposed a fall performance at Baltimore’s Pier Six Pavilion, giving fans hope that The-Dream could soon bring Love/Hate 2 to the city.

WATCH: The-Dream Reveals He Has More Than 100 Songs for Beyoncé in the Vault was originally published on 92q.com

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