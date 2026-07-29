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OFFICIAL TRAILER: 'The Thomas Crown Affair' Starring Michael B. Jordan

OFFICIAL TRAILER: ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ Starring Michael B. Jordan

Published on July 29, 2026
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A well-dressed man with a beard and bow tie, the text "Revenge is a work of art" and "The Thomas Crown Affair" visible on the movie poster.
Source: General / THE THOMAS CROWN AFFAIR

Michael B. Jordan is stepping into the world of high-stakes art theft in the first trailer for The Thomas Crown Affair. Jordan stars in and directs the reimagining of the classic crime thriller, playing a billionaire who secretly steals priceless works of art for the thrill while staying one step ahead of the law.

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Things become even more complicated when his character falls for the woman leading the investigation into his crimes, setting up a dangerous game of cat and mouse fueled by romance, deception and suspense. The Thomas Crown Affair is scheduled to arrive in theaters on March 5, 2027.

Check out the trailer below.

OFFICIAL TRAILER: ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ Starring Michael B. Jordan was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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