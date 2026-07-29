EEOC Sued For Halting Federal Sexual Harassment Case 

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Considering the sheer volume of horrors the Trump administration implements on a daily basis, it’s easy for certain things to fall by the wayside. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has pretty much abandoned its original mission as a result of President Donald Trump’s crusade against anything he deems illegal DEI. So it should come as no surprise that a union and two female prison guards have filed a lawsuit against the EEOC accusing the agency of unlawfully withdrawing from their sexual harassment case.

AP reports that Deanna Chelette and Alexzandria Boyd, two corrections officers at a Louisiana federal prison, filed a complaint against the Federal Bureau of Prisons. The complaint alleges that the bureau failed to protect female corrections officers from widespread sexual harassment, including rape threats, unwanted touching, and nudity. The American Federation of Government Employees, the largest union representing federal workers, joined Chelette and Boyd in their lawsuit.

Historically, the EEOC focused on cases related to discrimination and sexual harassment in the workplace. As a racist who was found liable for sexual assault, you could see why Trump would have an issue with that.

Under Chair Andrea Lucas’s leadership, the EEOC has dropped discrimination cases representing transgender workers, stopped investigating systemic racism, and focused on attacking DEI initiatives.

So at this point you might be asking, what does the EEOC do anymore? Investigating anti-white racism, of course! We all know that, historically, America has not operated in the best interests of white men. You know, outside of every president except for one being a white man, white men receiving much shorter sentences when convicted of crimes, white men making up the majority of corporate leadership, and white men being the benchmark for the wage gap.

Outside of that though, it’s so hard being a white man in a country built to your advantage. So it makes total sense that the head of the EEOC has called on white men to report “DEI discrimination,” sued Coca-Cola for holding a women-focused event, and investigated Nike for “anti-white discrimination.”

It’s clear that the EEOC is prioritizing the rights of white men, but it’s unclear how dropping a sexual harassment case involving federal employees aligns with their newfound mission.

From AP:

The pending class complaint claimed that management at Louisiana’s Federal Correctional Complex at Pollock failed to stop inmates from subjecting female workers to sexual harassment. The complaint included declarations from eight other women who also described the

harassment and management’s response, and estimated that the class complaint would include at least 182 women. The Federal Bureau of Prisons did not respond to requests for comment.

According to the lawsuit against the EEOC, Administrative Judge Erania Ebron had certified the class in March 2025. But in December, Ebron issued a notice that the case had been paused until further notice.

Attorneys in the case argued that the suspension violates the EEOC’s own regulations governing complaints filed by federal workers requiring the agency to handle complaints promptly.

Chelette and Boyd’s attorneys told AP that the EEOC had provided “no reasoned explanation for a blanket policy that halts an entire category of discrimination cases.”

“Without an explanation, it’s hard to infer what the EEOC’s intentions behind this were, but it’s hard to ignore that this is part of a broader campaign at the EEOC to undermine the ability of employees to protect rights that Congress has provided to them under the civil rights laws,” Joseph Sellers, one of the attorneys for the plaintiffs, told AP.

It’s truly insane that the EEOC’s goal at the moment is to let the worst people possible operate with impunity. Racism and sexual harassment are totally fine, but if a white boy has his feelings hurt, it’s a national emergency. Talk about having a victim mentality.

SEE ALSO:

EEOC: Coca-Cola Women’s Retreat Discriminated Against Male Employees



Trump’s EEOC Investigates Nike Over Vague Anti-White Discrimination Claims



EEOC Head Wants White Men To Report DEI Discrimination



The Trump Administration Wants White Men To Be Oppressed So Badly



EEOC Case Dropped As Trump Eliminates Enforcement Of Civil Rights Law



Trump Says Civil Rights Act Was ‘Unfair’ To White People





EEOC Sued For Halting Federal Sexual Harassment Case was originally published on newsone.com