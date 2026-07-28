Listen Live
Close
Local

Keyshia Cole Hard Launches Relationship with Philly Rapper Skrilla

Published on July 28, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Two performers on stage: a woman with curly hair singing into a microphone, and a man with dreadlocks holding a microphone.
Source:

Keyshia Cole Hard Launches Relationship with Philly Rapper Skrilla

Keyshia Cole has shaken the internet after her newest post on social media has fans curious of her personal relationships outside the studio.

The Atlanta born singer seemingly struck a connection with Philly rapper Skrilla.

Cole posted on instagram a picture of the two, as they pose in what seems to be in a section of a nightclub.

Cole then posted another picture of the two, in what looks like a hotel bathroom. With both figures not totally revealed, The internet made it clear who it was, as both celebrities have distinctive tattoos that reveal their identity.

Users in the comments sections believe the Philadelphia is not only the city of brotherly love and sisterly affection, but the city of charisma, and confidence.

“Philly Ppl Really Got The Ability To Do Whatever We Want 😂” thtsyanni wrote.

“W for the whole city kiab😂👏👏 we got Keyshia Cole how skrilla manage to do that 😭” unreleasedmusic347 commented.

Us Philadelphia people do what we want ! The bity OSS” founderofluxe said.

Do you think this relationship will last? Let us know below!

Keyshia Cole Hard Launches Relationship with Philly Rapper Skrilla was originally published on wrnbhd2.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

U.S. President Trump Meets With China's President Xi And Attends State Banquet

Elon Musk Clowned On His Own Platform Following Meltdown After Interview

Hip-Hop Wired
2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party

21 Savage Suffers Tragic Family Loss After Death Of Nephew

Hip-Hop Wired
US-POLITICS-TRUMP

President Trump Makes Odd Nicki Minaj Twerk Joke, MC Shuck & Jive Loved It

Hip-Hop Wired
Marvel Studios Panel At 2026 San Diego Comic-Con

David Jonsson's Casting As New Black Panther Has The Reactions on Vibranium

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
30 Items
Work  |  T.E. Thomas

High-Paying Jobs You Can Get Without A College Degree

Comments
10 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Keenan Higgins

Taste? Jaden Smith Drops A $1,890 "Lettuce" Louboutin Loafer

Comments
Relationships  |  Kerbi Lynn

Bye, Messy Miserables! Giannis Antetokounmpo Swiftly Shuts Down Crass Critics Wondering ‘Why He’s With His Wife’—’I Am In Love’

Comments
11 Items
Celebrity News  |  Tron Snow

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates Successful Broadway Debut As Zidler In ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’

Comments
26 Items
Education  |  T.E. Thomas

Best HBCUs in 2026: Top-Ranked Historically Black Colleges

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close