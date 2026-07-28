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ACLU Says Former ICE Detainee Faced Medical Neglect, Mistreatment

The lawsuit claims he later suffered a seizure, hit his head, and needed hospital treatment.

Published on July 28, 2026
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Miami Correctional Facility
Source: Indiana Capital Chronicle / Indiana Capital Chronicle

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — The ACLU of Indiana says a person detained by ICE missed critical medication at the Miami Correctional Facility, suffered a medical emergency, and was later pepper-sprayed while recovering.

The group filed two lawsuits accusing the facility’s medical provider and correctional officers of failing to provide proper care and using unnecessary force.

The ACLU says the man relied on medication to prevent seizures but missed doses while in custody. The lawsuit claims he later suffered a seizure, hit his head, and needed hospital treatment.

The group also says officers pepper-sprayed him through his cell door after he returned from the hospital and was still recovering.

The lawsuits claim the actions violated his rights to medical care and protection from excessive force. ICE denies claims of poor conditions at the facility and says detainees receive medical, mental health and dental care.

ACLU Says Former ICE Detainee Faced Medical Neglect, Mistreatment was originally published on wibc.com

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