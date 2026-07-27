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Meet David Jonsson: British Star Taking On Black Panther Mantle

Who Is David Jonsson? Meet The British Star Taking On The Black Panther Mantle

The future of Wakanda has a new face. Meet the British star, David Jonsson, taking on the Black Panther mantle inside. 

Published on July 27, 2026
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The future of Wakanda has a new face, and it belongs to one of Britain’s fastest rising stars. Meet the British star, David Jonsson, taking on the Black Panther mantle inside. 

During Marvel’s Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic Con, director Ryan Coogler officially announced that British actor David Jonsson will lead Black Panther 3 as T’Challa II, the grown son of King T’Challa. The highly anticipated film is slated to hit theaters on Dec. 15, 2028, marking the next chapter for one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most beloved franchises. 

According to Deadline, Jonsson’s character will come of age while preparing to inherit the Wakandan throne, with Coogler also revealing the film will be the first MCU movie shot entirely on large format celluloid film.

For many American audiences, Jonsson may feel like a fresh face, but the London native has quietly built one of the most impressive resumes of his generation.

Born in East London in 1993, Jonsson graduated from the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in 2016 before landing roles across television, theater, and film. As noted by Page Six, he first gained widespread recognition as Augustus “Gus” Sackey in HBO and BBC’s Industry. His breakout continued with critically acclaimed performances in Rye Lane, Alien: Romulus, and The Long Walk. These roles showed that he could move seamlessly between romantic comedy, horror, and dramatic storytelling.

Jonsson’s work has not gone unnoticed. He earned the BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2025 for Alien: Romulus, adding to a growing list of accolades that signal he is one of Britain’s brightest acting talents.

The casting also carries significant emotional weight. Chadwick Boseman’s portrayal of T’Challa helped redefine what superhero films could represent for Black audiences around the world before his death in 2020. Rather than recasting the original king, Marvel chose to continue the legacy through T’Challa’s son — a character first introduced during the post credits scene of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

According to BBC News, Jonsson called stepping into the role a “privilege” and an “honor.” His announcement was met with overwhelming support from returning co-star Letitia Wright, who welcomed him by commenting, “Let’s go nephew.” Actors including Ayo Edebiri, Ncuti Gatwa, Terry Crews, and Jodie Turner Smith also celebrated the casting.

Jonsson himself has often spoken about how Black filmmakers and classic films such as Love & Basketball, Friday, and Mahogany inspired him to dream of becoming an actor. Now, he is preparing to inspire a new generation by carrying one of the most meaningful mantles in modern cinema.

David Jonsson is beginning an entirely new chapter of the Black Panther legacy.

Congrats to the newest Black Panther:

RELATED: Denzel Washington Movies Ranked — Because That Man Doesn’t Miss

See how social media is reacting to the new role below.

Who Is David Jonsson? Meet The British Star Taking On The Black Panther Mantle was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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