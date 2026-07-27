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Bambi Is Choosing Fitness After Reality TV

Published on July 27, 2026
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A woman with long dark hair speaking into a microphone, with the text "BAMBI THE INTERVIEW" and "THE MORNING HUSTLE" displayed on a red background.
Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Bambi Gets Real on The Morning Hustle: Sobriety, Scrappy & Big Business Moves

Bambi, better known as “The Bam,” pulled up to The Morning Hustle and gave the unfiltered truth about her life, career, and next chapter.

One Year Sober, One Big Exit. Bambi revealed she just hit a full year of sobriety, and her final season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta was her first sober one. She opened up about how alcohol gets pushed hard on reality sets to spark drama, and how a positive acting project in LA showed her it was time to walk away.

Setting the Record Straight. She addressed the infamous hot tub scene head-on, clarifying she was single and dating Benzino at the time. She kept it real about their short, platonic run and shut down any fake rumors as pure clout-chasing.


Life Imitating Art. Bambi stars in the new thriller I Know Where You Live, a film about the dangers women face from stalkers. The role hits close to home—she shared she’s currently dealing with a real-life stalker and voiced frustration over the lack of protection for women.

Coexisting for the Kids. On co-parenting with ex-husband Scrappy, Bambi said they’ll “never be together” but will always show up as responsible parents. She also praised her peaceful bond with Scrappy’s baby mama, Shakira, and how she helps care for the baby.

Building an Empire. Bambi put her luxury reformer Pilates studio, Element 78, front and center. Located in Southwest Atlanta and designed as a welcoming space for Black women.

No More Games. She admitted she caught Scrappy cheating by guessing his phone password. These days? She’s dating freely, keeping tunnel vision on her goals—and she’s officially done with “short kings.”

RELATED STORIES:

Mimi Faust Is Shedding Her Reality TV Past With New Skin Care Line

Scrappy Opens Up About Family, Reality TV, & Atlanta

The End Of An Era: ‘Love & Hip-Hop’ To Close Its Final Chapter After 15 Years

Bambi Is Choosing Fitness After Reality TV was originally published on themorninghustle.com

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