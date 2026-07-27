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Goodie Mob's Big Gipp Addresses CeeLo Green

Goodie Mob's Big Gipp Addresses CeeLo Green, "Don't Turn Around And Turn On Your Family"

Goodie Mob’s own Big Gipp is addressing recent comments made by fellow group member CeeLo Green regarding the legendary Atlanta group’s future.

Published on July 27, 2026
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Goodie Mob’s own Big Gipp is addressing recent comments made by fellow group member CeeLo Green regarding the legendary Atlanta group’s future.

Back in May, CeeLo revealed that Goodie Mob would be coming to an end as the group celebrate its 30th anniversary. He aslo explained that the members have no interest in forcing new music if it doesn’t happen organically.

“Our brothers Outkast have just been officially inducted into the Rock’ N’ Roll Hall of Fame…where they belong. But I also have a bittersweet announcement to make, this is Goodie Mob’s 30th year anniversary if you didn’t know, yet I am also going to announce for the first time this will be our farewell.”

The announcement came as a surprise to many fans, considering the group’s undeniable impact on Southern Hip-Hop and Atlanta’s musical legacy.

Now, Big Gipp is sharing his perspective on Green’s comments, suggesting that some of CeeLo’s frustrations may stem from matters outside of the group itself.

“I mean, Lo is trying to find himself in the music, trying to find himself in the business. Goodie Mob ain’t your problem, and ain’t never been your problem. You can’t be mad at us about what when down with your specific things that you do personally.”

Gipp went on to say that personal issues shouldn’t be project onto family, especially when it comes to the group they’ve spent decades.

“If it’s ever any problem, deal with the problem, don’t turn around and turn on your family about something that’s going personally with you.”

CeeLo Green’s relationship with Goodie Mob has had its share of highs and lows over the years. He initially departed the group in 1999 while they were working on World Party before reuniting with the Mob for Age Against The Machine in 2013.

Goodie Mob's Big Gipp Addresses CeeLo Green, "Don't Turn Around And Turn On Your Family" was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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