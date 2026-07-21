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Black TV Show Theme Songs We Can't Get Out Of Our Heads

Black TV Show Theme Songs We Can’t Get Out Of Our Heads

Published on July 21, 2026
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Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011
Source: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty

Black sitcoms, from our favorite cast to hilarious episodes, will always be a staple within our culture. But something that makes these comfort shows of ours so memorable is not just the nostalgia they bring, but the catchy theme songs we still recognize years later.

Black TV theme songs were catchy, often more soulful and replicating some of the hits we’d hear in our daily lives. Black theme songs would incorporate gospel, hip-hop, or R&B for their sitcoms and reflected the times when the shows came out.

And even if these theme songs only had a melody, it was a tune that would stick with us. Black theme songs were not only just a catchy tune, but it was a puzzle piece of some of our favorite shows that impacted our culture.

Related | 10 Hilarious Black Sitcoms You Forgot Existed

So keep scrolling as we go down memory lane, reflecting on some of our favorite Black TV show theme songs that we love even several years later.

Jamie Foxx Show Season 3-5 (1996-2001)

In Living Color (1990-1994)

The Proud Family (2001-2005)

Girlfriends (2000-2008)

Sanford and Son (1972-1977)

Moesha (1996-2001)

The Parkers (1999-2004)

The Jeffersons (1975-1985)

The Cosby Show (1984-1992)

A Different World Season 2-5 (1987-1993)

Sister Sister Season 5-6 (1994-1999)

Family Matters (1989-1998)

Martin (1992-1997)

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air (1990-1996)

One On One (2001-2006)

Living Single (1993-1998)

Good Times (1974-1979)

Black TV Show Theme Songs We Can’t Get Out Of Our Heads was originally published on foxync.com

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