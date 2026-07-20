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Le'Veon Bell Looks Unfazed In Mugshot After Child Support Arrest

Former NFL Star Le'Veon Bell Looks Unfazed In Mugshot After Unpaid Child Support Arrest

Former NFL star Le'Veon Bell was arrested over unpaid child support, but his lawyer argues the payments were too high.

Published on July 20, 2026
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Pittsburgh Steelers v New York Jets
Source: Jim McIsaac / Getty

Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell’s weekend was ruined when he found himself in custody.

The Pittsburgh Steelers legend was arrested for allegedly not paying child support in Michigan, where the child in question lives.

TMZ even obtained a mugshot of Bell, who doesn’t look too bothered. Body camera footage of the Ohio arrest was released, and the four-minute video shows both parties acting civilly and appears to show that Bell was never actually placed in handcuffs.

Bell’s lawyer, Thomas Shaffer, admits that he hasn’t made the payments, but it’s only because the monthly payment is based on his multimillion-dollar NFL salary, which he hasn’t seen in about five years.

Bell last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, when he was released after playing only three games that season. 

He got his start with the Steelers in 2013, which is where he spent most of his career until 2018, earning three Pro Bowl appearances. From there, he had stints with the New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, and Baltimore Ravens.

Through those eight years in the NFL, he racked up career earnings of around $45 million, which his lawyer admits is nowhere near what he’s making nowadays, making the more than $50,000 he owes unfairly calculated.

“Shaffer notes the support guidelines by law are based on current income, not his NFL salary, so computing these guidelines on inaccurate information is unfair,” writes TMZ.

Paying up isn’t for lack of trying; Shaffer adds that earlier in the year he already coughed up $50,000 with funds he got from his NFL pension.

Bell doesn’t exactly seem to be hurting for money after he bought a chain commemorating his rap and NFL careers last year that reportedly was made of 50 carats of diamonds, rubies, and emeralds. But legal troubles had plagued him as well, which add up, like in 2024 when he was forced to pay $24 million after failing to appear in court on a sexual abuse case. 

He has found a new stream of income as a boxer, fighting Adrian Peterson in an exhibition bout as well as a fight with influencer Supa Hot Fire.

See how social media is reacting to his arrest below.

Former NFL Star Le'Veon Bell Looks Unfazed In Mugshot After Unpaid Child Support Arrest was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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