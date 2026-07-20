Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Actress Paige Hurd & NBA Star Royce O'Neale Tie The Knot

Actress Paige Hurd & NBA Star Royce O'Neale Tie The Knot

Published on July 20, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Paige Hurd Royce O'Neele Getty
Source: Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images / Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

Actress Paige Hurd and Charlotte Hornets player Royce O’Neale officially said “I Do” in a luxury fairy tale castle wedding in New York.

The two tied the knot on Saturday, July 18 in Oheka Castle in Huntington, New York. The couple told PEOPLE that their wedding was everything they hoped for “a fairy tale” that still felt like their authentic selves, full of candlelight surrounded by loved ones.

To add a special touch, Hurd, 34, hired a special string arrangement for her procession that blended DMX’s “X Gone’ Give It To Ya” with the traditional “Wedding March” to honor her late godfather and rap icon DMX.

Some of the couple’s famous friends were in attendance, including Jonathan Majors, Meagan Good, Coco Jones, Donovan Mitchell and DMX’s ex-wife, Tashera Simmons, among others.

Hurd and DMX, born Earl Simmons, met in 2003 while filming Cradle 2 the Grave. His family later embraced her as a goddaughter, and the two remained close in the years that followed.

Hurd and O’Neale exchanged vows before 221 guests in total, and shared that they are looking forward to building their lives and family together.

“It means choosing each other for life — a partner, a teammate, a home,” O’Neale said in an interview with PEOPLE. “She makes everything feel like home.”

The two newlyweds plan to honeymoon in Greece.

Actress Paige Hurd & NBA Star Royce O'Neale Tie The Knot was originally published on foxync.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

A middle-aged man wearing a white jacket with blue and yellow stripes, standing in front of a brick building and a blue car.

Report: Legendary DJ Bigga Rankin Reportedly Passes Away At 50

Hip-Hop Wired
Travis Scott & Knicks Player Jordan Clarkson Were Kicked Out The Club After Bottles Flew

Travis Scott & Knicks Player Jordan Clarkson Were Kicked Out The Club After Bottles Flew

Hip-Hop Wired
Tate Brothers Return To Romania After US Visit

Alt-Right Clowns Andrew & Tristan Tate Arrested In Miami

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Awards 2026 - Arrivals

Eric Benét Says There’s No Bad Blood With JAŸ-Z Nearly A Decade After Being Mentioned On ‘4:44’

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
A smiling woman in a red jacket stands in front of a billboard that reads "RENT'S DUE WE GOT YOU" and promotes a law firm and radio station.
Contests  |  emartinezione

Rent’s Due, We Got You

Comments
30 Items
Work  |  T.E. Thomas

High-Paying Jobs You Can Get Without A College Degree

Comments
Usher Raymond and Chris Brown seated in chairs, promoting "The R&B Tour" live in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, September 5.
Entertainment  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

The R&B Tour Flyaway Sweepstakes

Comments
Celebrity  |  Kerbi Lynn

Stefon Diggs’ Sexual Assault Accuser Chris Griffith Slams Cardi B, Leaks Alleged DMs: 'C'mon Get Your A** Bust'

Comments
A police car that has its lights on with caution tape in the image
Local DFW News  |  T.E. Thomas

Man Shot Multiple Times in Arlington

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close