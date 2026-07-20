Actress Paige Hurd & NBA Star Royce O'Neale Tie The Knot

The two tied the knot on Saturday, July 18 in Oheka Castle in Huntington, New York. The couple told PEOPLE that their wedding was everything they hoped for “a fairy tale” that still felt like their authentic selves, full of candlelight surrounded by loved ones.

Actress Paige Hurd and Charlotte Hornets player Royce O’Neale officially said “I Do” in a luxury fairy tale castle wedding in New York.

To add a special touch, Hurd, 34, hired a special string arrangement for her procession that blended DMX’s “X Gone’ Give It To Ya” with the traditional “Wedding March” to honor her late godfather and rap icon DMX.

Some of the couple’s famous friends were in attendance, including Jonathan Majors, Meagan Good, Coco Jones, Donovan Mitchell and DMX’s ex-wife, Tashera Simmons, among others.

Hurd and DMX, born Earl Simmons, met in 2003 while filming Cradle 2 the Grave. His family later embraced her as a goddaughter, and the two remained close in the years that followed.