Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Grief, faith, and a renewed demand for justice filled Center Pointe Church on Monday (July 20) as family, friends, community members, and civil rights leaders gathered to celebrate the life of 18-year-old Nolan Xavier Wells. While the service honored the young student-athlete’s life, it also became a powerful call for accountability as Rev. Al Sharpton urged authorities and community members to deliver answers surrounding Wells’ death.

According to The Root, Wells disappeared following a July 4 boating trip to Mississippi’s Horn Island before his body was discovered two days later. His death has sparked widespread questions from his family and supporters, who continue to push for transparency in the investigation.

Sharpton opened the service with prayer, asking God to comfort Wells’ loved ones through an unimaginable loss.

“We can’t question what you do, but we can ask for the strength and the power to go through this and understand the meaning of this and seek what is required of us,” Sharpton prayed.

He also specifically prayed that Nolan’s parents and family would receive the strength to endure life after the funeral, echoing the sentiment he has shared throughout his advocacy for grieving families.

Nolan’s mother — Christine Wonsley — fought through tears as she honored her son while finding moments to smile through cherished memories.

“As much as our hearts are broken, we find peace in knowing that our son is resting in the arms of the Lord,” she said.

She continued with an emotional tribute that reflected the impact Nolan had on everyone around him.

“Your absence has left an emptiness that can never truly be filled. A piece of our hearts is missing,” she added.

Wonsley encouraged those gathered to carry Nolan’s spirit forward, saying, “In a world that can often feel dark, be like Nolan. Be the light that brightens the lives of those around you.”

His father — Eugene Wonsley — reflected on Nolan’s role within their family, especially as an example to his younger siblings.

“You were not just making a name for yourself, but you were also laying the groundwork for your little brother,” he said.

During his eulogy, Sharpton shifted from remembrance to a direct call for justice.

“It could be the healing or the poking of the wound that’s going to be decided by what we do,” he told mourners before demanding, “We want a full and thorough investigation. We want answers.”

Sharpton also announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the case — a contribution that joins a matching pledge previously announced by filmmaker Tyler Perry, bringing the total reward to $100,000.

The service concluded with one message that echoed throughout the sanctuary and beyond.

“Nolan’s life mattered.”

To support the family, visit their GoFundMe here.

Watch the livestream from his funeral below:

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Judge Ashlee Cole, Mother Of ‘Friend’ Of Nolan Wells, Claims Family Is Getting Death Threats

Rev. Al Sharpton Uses Nolan Wells’ Eulogy To Issue A Powerful Demand For Justice – Page 14 was originally published on newsone.com