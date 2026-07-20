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76ers owner Josh Harris Met With LeBron James at Fanatics Fest

Sixers owner Josh Harris Meets With LeBron James at Fanatics Fest

Published on July 20, 2026
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Sixers owner Josh Harris Meets With LeBron James at Fanatics Fest

Over the weekend Sixers owner Josh Harris had what was described as a brief and friendly conversation with James during a VIP event at Fanatics Fest in New York.

According to the report, Harris was not alone in trying to make Philadelphia’s case. The source also said Sixers stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, along with newly acquired Jaylen Brown, have made it clear to James that they want him in Philadelphia and believe the city would welcome him enthusiastically.

The Sixers are reportedly among the final teams under consideration for the four-time NBA champion, alongside the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors.

James, speaking publicly during Fanatics Fest, offered no definitive answer on his future but suggested the decision remains deeply personal and family-driven. He said he is weighing where he wants to spend the final stretch of his career — whether that turns out to be one year, two years, or longer.

The intrigue only intensified when James, during a live taping of “The Shop,” repeatedly used the phrase “trusting the process,” a line long associated with the Sixers’ fan base and former team executive Sam Hinkie. That wording helped fuel speculation, though James stopped short of revealing any destination.

Behind the scenes, the Sixers are clearly framing themselves as a win-now option. Bob Myers, president of sports for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, said on a podcast that if the decision comes down to winning, Philadelphia has a strong case. Myers pointed to the team’s offseason moves — including its trade for Jaylen Brown and several roster additions — as evidence that the Sixers believe they have strengthened their championship window.

For now, there is still no public commitment from James. But the latest report makes one thing clear: Philadelphia is not waiting quietly. The Sixers are actively recruiting, and they want one of the biggest names in basketball to believe his best shot at another title runs through South Philadelphia.

Sixers owner Josh Harris Meets With LeBron James at Fanatics Fest was originally published on rnbphilly.com

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