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Lil Wayne Announces New Sports Podcast, "The Joint Venture Show"

Lil Wayne Announces New Sports Podcast, "The Joint Venture Show"

Lil Wayne is back in his podcasting bag, announcing his latest project, The Joint Venture show.

Published on July 20, 2026
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Lil Wayne
Source: handout / Republic Records

Lil Wayne is back in his podcasting bag, announcing his latest project, The Joint Venture Show.

Teaming up with sports talk radio veteran Craig Carton, the duo will officially launch the show on July 22 via YouTube. The new podcast follows Wayne’s successful run hosting Young Money Radio on Apple Music, where he’s sat down with guests including Eminem, Lil Baby, Kevin Durant, and many more.

One thing the world knows about the New Orleans MC is his love for sports, and this new platform will give Weezy another opportunity to share his thoughts on everything happening across the sports and entertainment worlds.

According to Carton and Wayne, The Joint Venture Show will cover everything from sports and music to “half-baked takes,” celebrity fueds, and random headlines making waves online.

The podcast comes shortly after Lil Wayne opened up about his relationship status with Madi Canon. During a recent Instagram post, he confirmed that the two are no long together and that they were never engaged.

Despite their breakup, Wayne had nothing but kind words for his former partner.

“Had a beautiful thing going with an amazing person.” He later added, “I don’t want to be a burden to such an amazing person.”

With a new podcast on the way and plenty of topics to unpack, the world will get to see an even more unfiltered version of Mr. Carter that they’ve never seen before.

Lil Wayne Announces New Sports Podcast, "The Joint Venture Show" was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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