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Legendary DJ Bigga Rankin Reportedly Passes Away At 50

Report: Legendary DJ Bigga Rankin Reportedly Passes Away At 50

Legendary DJ and Hip-Hop tastemaker Bigga Rankin has reportedly passed away, according to Think It’s A Game Records.

Published on July 20, 2026
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A middle-aged man wearing a white jacket with blue and yellow stripes, standing in front of a brick building and a blue car.
Source: @biggarankin00 / Instagram

Legendary DJ and Hip-Hop tastemaker Bigga Rankin has reportedly passed away, according to Think It’s A Game Records.


The record label shared the heartbreaking news in a social media post, honoring the Southern Hip-Hop icon’s impact on both the culture and the countless artists he helped along the way.

“A timeless legacy, an icon, a voice that changed lives, built careers, and inspired generations. There will never be another Bigga Rankin,” the caption says.

The label continued by thanking Bigga Rankin for his contributions to music and the lives he touched throughout his career.

“Thank you for everything you gave to us and to the culture. We love you dearly, and you will be deeply missed. We thank God for blessing us with your presence, your gifts and your love. We are so grateful for our time with you.”

At the time of publication, no cause of death has been reported. Bigga Rankin was 50 years old. His legacy extends far beyond Florida, leaving an undeniable mark on Southern Hip-Hop through his work as a DJ, A&R, and industry mentor.

Serving as an A&R at Think It’s A Game Records, Bigga played a pivotal role in helping launch YFN Lucci’s career. Earlier this year, he shared a throwback photo of himself and the Atlanta rapper, reflecting on Lucci’s journey.

“I watched this man give 110% even when life was throwin’ punches. From makin’ 25K to doin’ shows for free just to build his name. City after city, no complaints, just grind.”

This story is developing.

Report: Legendary DJ Bigga Rankin Reportedly Passes Away At 50 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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