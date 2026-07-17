Cardi B Colorfully Celebrates Daughter Kulture's 8th Birthday With Care Bear-Themed Party: 'My Real Life Bestie'

Cardi B celebrated her daughter Kulture's 8th birthday with a grand party and custom Care Bear-themed cake.

Kulture has a vibrant, girly sense of style, which inspired the party's colorful, rainbow-filled theme.

Cardi wants her kids to be '100 times better' than her, instilling discipline and helping them exceed her own achievements.

Cardi B celebrated her eldest daughter’s birthday in a big way.

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

The rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 14, to share a string of photos and videos, giving fans a look into her daughter Kulture Kiari’s 8th birthday party. Many of the snaps show the 8-year-old posing on a private jet in a baby blue dress, complete with matching gloves and sandals as she poses next to her massive Care Bear-themed cake.

“Happy birthday to my sweet beautiful first born @kulturekiari …just the most kind hearted girl in the world🎀🩷🩰 ..My real life bestie,” Cardi wrote in her caption. “Shout out to @universalorlando A TIME WAS HAD !! Ooo and of course @thecakegirl for the amazing cakes 💙🧡💛🌈💚💜❤️.”

The centerpeice of the party was a massive Care Bear-themed cake. According to PEOPLE, the baked good was a 3.5-foot-tall, four-tiered custom cake covered in rainbow colors, featuring over 700 sugar flowers, white fondant clouds, swirling rainbows, yellow stars, and glitter.

According to the outlet, the cake was designed, baked, and sculpted by Tampa, Fla.-based cake artist Kristina Lavallee, aka The Cake Girl. She has created desserts for Cardi B multiple times over the last two years, and one took her a whopping 28 hours to make.

Back in May, the former Love & Hip Hop star told E! News that Kulture has a “very vibrant” sense of style–so the Care Bear theme makes a lot of sense.

“She loves colorful things, like she loves graphic things. She likes rainbows. She likes flowers,” Cardi said of her daughter earlier this year. “She’s a very vibrant, vibrant girl. She likes to dress like very pretty, very girly. She’s like a girly girl.”

The rapper shares her daughter Kulture, as well as son Wave, 4, and daughter Blossom, 22 months, with her estranged husband Offset. She is also a mother to an 8-month-old son with her ex-boyfriend, Stefon Diggs.

Last year, Cardi opened up about raising her children to be “better than me” during an episode of Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast. While she admits that she doesn’t expect her kids to be perfect, she still wants them to be a “100 times better version” of her.

“It’s discipline. It’s gotta be in you, and you have to be better than me. I want you to be better than me,” she explained at the time. “There’s things that I cannot do that I want my kids to do.” “I want you to be smarter than me. I want you to be — not perfect because you cannot make your kids perfect and you don’t want you to put pressure on your kids [to be] perfect — but I want you to be a 100 times better version than me,” she said on the podcast. “And I’m gonna [instill] that in you and you’re gonna be mad and you’re gonna be crying, but you’re gonna appreciate that one day because I wish the things that that I put on my kids that somebody put in me when I was younger.”

Cardi B Colorfully Celebrates Daughter Kulture's 8th Birthday With Care Bear-Themed Party: 'My Real Life Bestie' was originally published on bossip.com