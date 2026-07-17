These rappers crashed cars worth more than most homes

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Rappers have crashed cars worth more than most homes, such as when Offset totaled a $500,000 Lamborghini Aventador and Young Dolph crashed a Corvette. DaBaby also wrecked a rare Ferrari, and Lil Uzi Vert damaged a Bugatti.

According to Consumer Reports, luxury cars cost anywhere between $40,000 and over $100,000. This may already sound like a lot, but rappers often drive vehicles that are worth much more than that. To make matters worse, crashed cars are a common occurrence.

Did Offset Total a $500,000 Lamborghini Aventador?

Offset has owned several exotic vehicles, but one of the most expensive accidents linked to him involved a Lamborghini Aventador worth $500,000 with custom upgrades. The supercar was heavily damaged after a crash on an Atlanta-area highway.

Offset walked away from the car accident without life-threatening injuries, but the Aventador suffered extensive front-end damage that likely resulted in repair bills reaching well into six figures, or even a total loss, depending on the extent of the structural damage.

The incident highlighted just how costly high-performance ownership can be. Exotic cars feature carbon-fiber components, specialized parts, and limited production pieces that make even relatively minor collisions extraordinarily expensive to repair.

Young Dolph’s Corvette Crash

Before his death, Young Dolph was known for his love of high-performance American cars, including customized Chevrolet Corvettes worth well into six figures after extensive modifications. One of his most publicized accidents involved a heavily customized Corvette that crashed while being driven at high speed.

Corvettes are generally less expensive than European exotics, but bespoke builds with performance upgrades, custom interiors, and premium finishes can rival the value of luxury homes in many parts of the country.

This crash demonstrated that aftermarket modifications often increase replacement costs but don’t always translate into equivalent insurance payouts, although car accident lawyers can certainly help with that.

Did DaBaby Wreck a Rare Ferrari?

DaBaby’s collection has included Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and Rolls-Royces, and one of his most notable automotive mishaps involved a Ferrari valued at more than $300,000. The car wreck reportedly happened during a music video production, where the supercar sustained significant damage.

This car crash made headlines because of its extraordinary value and the cost of repairing exotic Italian engineering. High-end Ferraris use lightweight materials and precision-built components that can require factory-certified technicians and imported replacement parts.

Lil Uzi Vert’s Damaged Bugatti

Lil Uzi Vert has never hidden his fascination with ultra-luxury automobiles, and part of his collection of celebrity cars was a Bugatti Veyron valued at well over $1 million. There were pictures and reports of this vehicle sustaining damage, but details surrounding the incident were limited.

The story attracted enormous attention, though, because Bugattis represent one of the most exclusive classes of production vehicles in the world. Even relatively modest repairs on a Veyron can cost tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars due to specialized engineering and limited parts availability.

These Crashed Cars Were Costly

While these rappers were lucky to escape with their lives, these crashed cars proved to be costly to repair or replace. This just proves how much money these celebrities have to spend.

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