Black Celebrities Who Have Supported Donald Trump

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

Politics has become one of the fastest ways to divide the internet, and celebrities are finding that out in real time. Check out the Black celebrities who have publicly supported Donald Trump and his MAGA mission.

Whether it is endorsing a candidate, performing at a political event, speaking at a convention, or simply sharing an opinion online, public figures are noticing that fans are paying close attention to more than just music, movies, and sports.

For Black celebrities, those conversations often become even more intense. Many entertainers have built careers with audiences that largely identify as politically progressive or expect them to speak out on issues affecting Black communities. When those same stars express support for conservative policies, praise Donald Trump, appear at Republican events, or make comments that are perceived as aligning with the political right, social media reactions tend to arrive almost instantly.

That does not necessarily mean every celebrity on the list identifies as a Republican or considers themselves part of the MAGA movement. In several cases, their statements have evolved, while others have insisted their actions were not political endorsements at all. Still, their comments, appearances, or affiliations have fueled plenty of online debate and headlines.

According to Buzzfeed, several entertainers have surprised fans with political shifts or public statements that challenged the images many people had of them. The Root has also tracked Black celebrities who have publicly voiced support for Donald Trump or appeared alongside him during recent election cycles.

Whether you agree with their views or not, these celebrities have all sparked political conversations that reached far beyond entertainment blogs.