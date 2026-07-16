Texas Sex Offender Arrested for Rape of 2 Children in Delaware County

Jonathan Holley (Source: Delaware County Jail)

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A convicted sex offender from Texas was arrested on preliminary charges of rape and additional child sex crimes in Delaware County on Thursday.

According to court documents, 37-year-old Jonathan Holley has been preliminarily charged with:

Two counts of rape, each a Level 3 felony

Two counts of molestation, each a Level 3 felony

Two counts of child solicitation, each a Level 4 felony

Two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, each a Level 4 felony

Two counts of criminal confinement, each a Level 4 felony

Eight counts of neglect of a dependent, each a Level 5 felony

Two counts of grooming, each a Level 6 felony

The documents stated that on July 8, detectives with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office were assigned to an alleged child rape case after two people came forward and alleged they were raped by Holley when they were under the age of 13. The incidents were reported to have taken place in Madison County and Delaware County.

Holley was found to be a convicted sexual predator from Fort Worth, Texas. The court documents stated that Holley was listed on the Delaware County Offender Search for Sexual Predators.

On the Texas Public Sex Offender website, officials stated that Holley was previously charged with the sexual assault of a 16-year-old. Holley was registered as a sex offender in December 2017.

Both victims told law enforcement that they had been “raped and sodomized” by Holley on multiple occasions starting when they were 5 and 6, respectively.

The documents said that both were “descriptive” during their respective interviews, including details that if the girls “capitulate to his demands, he wouldn’t feed all of the other (at least six) other children lunch.” At the time, Holley was allegedly the adult in charge of the children in the home he was living in.

Both individuals also told law enforcement that Holley reportedly locked them in a garage as well as a bathroom and bedroom, according to the court documents.

Holley was taken into custody after a traffic stop. During an interview, the court documents claimed that Holley confirmed multiple statements the girls had made, referenced being alone with the children and confirmed that he was a registered sex offender.

During the interview, Holley reportedly blamed one of the girls for sexual activities, stating that “she came on to him,” the documents read.

Holley is being held in the Delaware County Jail without bond. He also has a no-contact order with the two girls.

Texas Sex Offender Arrested for Rape of 2 Children in Delaware County was originally published on wibc.com