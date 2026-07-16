Listen Live
Close
Local

Roquan Smith Makes NFL Top 100 for Fifth Straight Year

Roquan Smith Lands on NFL Top 100 List for Fifth Consecutive Year

Published on July 16, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers - NFL 2025
Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith continues to earn recognition from players across the NFL.

Smith was ranked No. 65 on this year’s “NFL Top 100,” marking his fifth consecutive appearance on the annual list. The rankings are determined through voting by NFL players.

Since arriving in Baltimore midway through the 2022 season, Smith has been one of the Ravens’ most reliable defensive leaders. He has earned four consecutive Pro Bowl selections and has consistently ranked among the team’s leading tacklers.

RELATED: Kyle Hamilton Named NFL’s Best Safety in ESPN Ranking

Although Smith did not receive a fourth straight All-Pro selection last season, he remained an important part of Baltimore’s defense. He led the Ravens in tackles for the third consecutive year and turned his only fumble recovery into a 63-yard touchdown, the second defensive score of his career.

Smith did not record a sack for the first time in his career last season, but he still found ways to disrupt opposing offenses. According to NFL.com, his 14.1% quarterback pressure rate was the highest of his three full seasons with Baltimore.

The recognition comes shortly after Smith was ranked as the NFL’s second-best off-ball linebacker in ESPN’s annual survey of league executives, coaches and scouts. He finished behind San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner.

Smith will now be counted on to help lead Baltimore’s defense into its first season under head coach Jesse Minter.

Roquan Smith Lands on NFL Top 100 List for Fifth Consecutive Year was originally published on 92q.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

A young woman wearing sunglasses, a black graphic t-shirt, and black boots stands next to a parked black car on a dark street.

Woman Charged In Stabbing Death Of Houston Rapper Judy World

Hip-Hop Wired
Fanatics Fest NYC

Money Woes?: Ebro & Rosenberg Angrily Clash On-Air

Hip-Hop Wired
Two men, one wearing a blue jacket and headphones, the other wearing a white shirt and necklace, in what appears to be a recording studio or radio station.

38 Spesh & Jadakiss Seemingly Up The Stakes In Their Feud

Hip-Hop Wired
A smiling young Black man wearing a navy blue shirt against a blue background.

2 Teens Arrested In Connection With Drowning Death Of Daniel Erving

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
75 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Comments
Usher Raymond and Chris Brown seated in chairs, promoting "The R&B Tour" live in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, September 5.
Entertainment  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

The R&B Tour Flyaway Sweepstakes

Comments
Lil Wayne
19 Items
Celebrity  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods?

Comments
A smiling woman in a red jacket stands in front of a billboard that reads "RENT'S DUE WE GOT YOU" and promotes a law firm and radio station.
Contests  |  emartinezione

Rent’s Due, We Got You

Comments
28 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 153

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close