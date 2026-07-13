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Michael Evans Behling On Final Season of 'All American'

Michael Evans Behling On Final Season of 'All American'

Published on July 13, 2026
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A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a pink shirt, with the text "MICHAEL EVANS BEHLING" repeated multiple times in the background.
Source: REACH MEDIA / Radio One

Michael Evans Behling Talks Growth, Grind, and Saying Goodbye To Hit Series

Michael Evans Behling pulled up to The Morning Hustle for a real one on one with our digital producer JEREMIAHLIKETHEBIBLE and the conversation went way deeper than a typical press run. From comic book dreams to real-life healing, the All American star kept it all the way honest about saying goodbye to his time on The CW series.

Behling credits The Dark Knight as the spark that lit his acting fire. Heath Ledger’s Joker left him locked in, and now he’s manifesting his own comic book moment. Given the chance, he’d skip the hero role and go full villain, naming the Joker as a dream role.

He has his eyes on the superhero horizons, but has already accomplished so much. When All American first premiered, Behling was #5 on the call sheet, part of the ensemble. Now, heading into the final season, he’s #1 and carrying the show as its lead. That climb, he says, speaks to a set that let people grow into bigger roles. Before the fame, Behling was sleeping on a friend’s hardwood floor with an air mattress that kept popping. Today, he owns a home in California. That eight-year glow-up is proof the grind pays off.

His early mindset? “Be a sponge” and keep up or get left behind. But that pressure cost him sleep and weighed on his mental health, especially during COVID. He opened up about imposter syndrome, reminding us that you earned your seat at the table.

While his chapter on The CW hit series has closed, the biggest ending that became a beginning was his decision to quit drinking. Behling says sobriety gave him clearer skin, better sleep, and a deeper love for himself.

All American‘s final season kicks off with a two-hour premiere July 13th.

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Michael Evans Behling On Final Season of 'All American' was originally published on themorninghustle.com

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