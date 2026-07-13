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Dallas Wings Stay Hot,5th Straight Win!

THe Dallas Wings Have Won 5 Straight games, Continuing Their Hot Streak With Another Impressive Victory As They Build Momentum

Published on July 13, 2026
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Chicago Sky v Dallas Wings
The Dallas Wings continue to soar.
Dallas extended its winning streak to five games with a 96-91 comeback victory over the Chicago Sky, improving to 16-8 on the season. Paige Bueckers led the way with 22 points and 11 assists, while Jessica Shepard recorded a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Arike Ogunbowale added 17 points, Azzi Fudd scored 16, and Li Yueru chipped in a double-double off the bench as the Wings erased a double-digit deficit to secure another impressive win.
With five straight victories—the franchise’s longest winning streak since 2023—the Wings continue to build momentum and establish themselves as one of the hottest teams in the WNBA. 

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

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