Listen Live
Close
Local

DeVonta Smith Lands Ahead of A.J. Brown in Madden 27 Ratings

DeVonta Smith Lands Ahead of A.J. Brown in Early Madden 27 Wide Receiver Ratings

Published on July 13, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Source: Gregory Shamus / Getty

DeVonta Smith Lands Ahead of A.J. Brown in Early Madden 27 Wide Receiver Ratings

In one of the more eyebrow-raising developments for Philadelphia football fans, DeVonta Smith is currently listed ahead of A.J. Brown in the early wide receiver rankings for Madden NFL 27.

According to MaddenRatings.com’s wide receiver list, Smith checks in at No. 8 overall among wide receivers with a 91 rating, while Brown is slotted at No. 12 with an 89 rating. That gives Smith a two-point edge and places him four spots above Brown in the current pecking order.

For Eagles fans, that ranking is bound to spark debate.

Smith has long been admired for his polished route running, body control, and reliability in big moments. His placement this high suggests evaluators view him as one of the game’s most complete and technically refined pass catchers. A 91 overall rating puts him in elite company and signals major respect for the former Heisman Trophy winner’s all-around game.

Brown has been one of the NFL’s most physically dominant receivers over recent years. Seeing him outside the top 10 — and behind his former Eagles teammate in these early ratings — will likely strike many fans as a surprise, if not a flat-out snub.

There is, however, an important caveat. MaddenRatings.com notes that these are not official EA Sports ratings. The site says its Madden 27 numbers are based on players’ final Madden 26 ratings and will be updated once official ratings are released.

So while Smith currently has bragging rights on this list, the standings may still shift once EA unveils its final numbers.

For now, though, the headline is simple: in the early Madden 27 receiver hierarchy, DeVonta Smith is above A.J. Brown — and that’s the kind of ranking sure to get Philadelphia talking.

DeVonta Smith Lands Ahead of A.J. Brown in Early Madden 27 Wide Receiver Ratings was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

President Trump Returns To The White House After Spending Holidays In Florida

Donald Trump's Biggest Fan, Lindsey Graham, Dead At 71, Social Media Is In Big Fendi Mode

Hip-Hop Wired
NBA: APR 16 SoFi Play-In Tournament - Heat at Bulls

The Heat Was On: Bam Adebayo Reportedly Blessed Tyler Herro With A Fade In Las Vegas

Hip-Hop Wired
A person in a dark outfit and hat performing on a dimly lit stage, with spotlights and a microphone stand visible.

JAŸ-Z Sports Fresh Haircut To Rock Yankee Stadium. Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
A smiling woman with long dark hair wearing a green jacket stands in front of a glass building.

Tone Deaf Achievement Unlocked: After Sacking 3,200 Employees, XBOX Ceo Asha Sharma Joins U.S. Government Task Force For Employment

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
9 Items
News  |  Shannon Dawson

Nolan Wells Is Not The 1st: 10 Black Youth Whose Deaths Raised Serious Concerns

Comments
A smiling woman in a red jacket stands in front of a billboard that reads "RENT'S DUE WE GOT YOU" and promotes a law firm and radio station.
Contests  |  emartinezione

Rent’s Due, We Got You

Comments
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comments
Usher Raymond and Chris Brown seated in chairs, promoting "The R&B Tour" live in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, September 5.
Entertainment  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

The R&B Tour Flyaway Sweepstakes

Comments
18:56
Music  |  imjeremiahjones

Cupid Is Still The King of The Line Dance

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close