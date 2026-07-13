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DeVonta Smith Lands Ahead of A.J. Brown in Early Madden 27 Wide Receiver Ratings

In one of the more eyebrow-raising developments for Philadelphia football fans, DeVonta Smith is currently listed ahead of A.J. Brown in the early wide receiver rankings for Madden NFL 27.

According to MaddenRatings.com’s wide receiver list, Smith checks in at No. 8 overall among wide receivers with a 91 rating, while Brown is slotted at No. 12 with an 89 rating. That gives Smith a two-point edge and places him four spots above Brown in the current pecking order.

For Eagles fans, that ranking is bound to spark debate.

Smith has long been admired for his polished route running, body control, and reliability in big moments. His placement this high suggests evaluators view him as one of the game’s most complete and technically refined pass catchers. A 91 overall rating puts him in elite company and signals major respect for the former Heisman Trophy winner’s all-around game.

Brown has been one of the NFL’s most physically dominant receivers over recent years. Seeing him outside the top 10 — and behind his former Eagles teammate in these early ratings — will likely strike many fans as a surprise, if not a flat-out snub.

There is, however, an important caveat. MaddenRatings.com notes that these are not official EA Sports ratings. The site says its Madden 27 numbers are based on players’ final Madden 26 ratings and will be updated once official ratings are released.

So while Smith currently has bragging rights on this list, the standings may still shift once EA unveils its final numbers.

For now, though, the headline is simple: in the early Madden 27 receiver hierarchy, DeVonta Smith is above A.J. Brown — and that’s the kind of ranking sure to get Philadelphia talking.

DeVonta Smith Lands Ahead of A.J. Brown in Early Madden 27 Wide Receiver Ratings was originally published on rnbphilly.com