Listen Live
Close
Local

Wawa's former president, CEO Dick Wood, Jr., dies at age 88

Wawa's former president, CEO Dick Wood, Jr., dies at age 88

Published on July 13, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A Wawa convenience store and gas station seen on the day
Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Wawa’s former president, CEO Dick Wood, Jr., dies at age 88

Richard “Dick” Wood Jr., the longtime Wawa executive credited with helping transform the Delaware County-based company from a beloved local chain into a major convenience retail brand, has died at 88, according to multiple reports and a company announcement.

Wood spent more than 55 years with Wawa and served in a series of top leadership roles as the company expanded its footprint. During his tenure, Wawa grew from its roots as a family-run business into a chain with roughly 900 stores across six states, while also adding gas stations and round-the-clock service.

Wawa said Wood died Friday. He had joined the company in 1970 as its first general counsel before rising to president in 1977, CEO in 1980, and chairman and CEO in 1982. He remained in leadership until his retirement as CEO in 2004 and later served as chairman of the board. In 2020, the company named him chairman emeritus as he marked his 50th anniversary with Wawa.

Current Wawa Chairman and CEO Chris Gheysens described Wood as the “guiding heart and soul” of the company, while former Wawa executive Howard Stoeckel said Wood embodied a people-first philosophy that shaped the company’s culture for decades.

Wood is survived by his two children, Lisa and Richard. His wife, Jeanette, died in 2025.

In tribute, Wawa said it will offer free coffee at all stores on Monday, July 20, to honor Wood’s life and legacy.

Wawa's former president, CEO Dick Wood, Jr., dies at age 88 was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

President Trump Returns To The White House After Spending Holidays In Florida

Donald Trump's Biggest Fan, Lindsey Graham, Dead At 71, Social Media Is In Big Fendi Mode

Hip-Hop Wired
NBA: APR 16 SoFi Play-In Tournament - Heat at Bulls

The Heat Was On: Bam Adebayo Reportedly Blessed Tyler Herro With A Fade In Las Vegas

Hip-Hop Wired
A person in a dark outfit and hat performing on a dimly lit stage, with spotlights and a microphone stand visible.

JAŸ-Z Sports Fresh Haircut To Rock Yankee Stadium. Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
A smiling woman with long dark hair wearing a green jacket stands in front of a glass building.

Tone Deaf Achievement Unlocked: After Sacking 3,200 Employees, XBOX Ceo Asha Sharma Joins U.S. Government Task Force For Employment

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
9 Items
News  |  Shannon Dawson

Nolan Wells Is Not The 1st: 10 Black Youth Whose Deaths Raised Serious Concerns

Comments
A smiling woman in a red jacket stands in front of a billboard that reads "RENT'S DUE WE GOT YOU" and promotes a law firm and radio station.
Contests  |  emartinezione

Rent’s Due, We Got You

Comments
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comments
Usher Raymond and Chris Brown seated in chairs, promoting "The R&B Tour" live in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, September 5.
Entertainment  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

The R&B Tour Flyaway Sweepstakes

Comments
18:56
Music  |  imjeremiahjones

Cupid Is Still The King of The Line Dance

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close