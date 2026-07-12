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EN EL BARRIO: The Fight for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo

After the death of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo during an ICE operation. We're here to shares the facts and resources for families who need support.

Published on July 12, 2026
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A person holding a sign that says "ICE OUT" while participating in a protest or demonstration.
Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

The story of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo has shaken Houston and reached families well beyond Texas. Reporting says he was killed during an ICE operation in Houston, and the case is still being examined by investigators and local leaders.

His family and community members have called for transparency, while witnesses and some elected officials have questioned the government’s account of what happened. At a recent vigil, his sons remembered him as a father who loved soccer, a reminder that every headline is also a family story.

EN EL BARRIO is about more than what happens during a tournament or in the spotlight. Just because the games are over for Team Mexico does not mean Mexicanos, immigrant families, and working people stop needing support. The work continues in our neighborhoods, in our churches, in our schools, and in the systems that affect everyday life.

If you want to help in a meaningful way, start with facts, compassion, and reliable resources.

Resources for verification and support

  • Houston Immigration Legal Services Collaborative hotline: 1-833-468-4664
  • City of Houston immigrant and refugee services guide, including legal help, 211, and city contacts.houstontx
  • Catholic Charities St. Frances Cabrini Center for legal assistance: 713-595-4100.
  • United Way 211 for food, shelter, family, and crisis referrals
  • Houston Mayor’s Office of New Americans and Immigrant Communities: 832-393-1010.

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