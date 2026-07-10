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Better In Brown: Nike Dunk Low "Bronze Eclipse"

Better In Brown: Nike Dunk Low “Bronze Eclipse”

Nike's classic Dunk Low silhouette gets reworked in a colorway that's become quite a favorite in our community.

Published on July 10, 2026
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A pair of burgundy and black Nike Dunk Low sneakers with a white midsole and gum rubber outsole.
Nike

In the world of sneaker culture, there are some silhouettes that simply will always be a go-to shoe for many. The classic Nike Dunk Low is without a doubt one of the special few, and we can expect a catching set of new coloways to start popping up at select Swoosh retailers for Fall 2026.

RELATED: The Nike Total 90 Gets A World Cup Rework

The current standout is a “Bronze Eclipse” iteration, which immediately grabs attention thanks to the primary rich brown hue on the toe box and heel overlay. Adding further to the color-block appeal is a clean Pale Ivory on the side panels, aged Pale Vanilla midsole and Black on the mudguard, outsole and signature Swoosh to create a crisp outline overall. The refined color palette is matched by the premium materials used throughout, including a combination of grained leather, premium suede and twill fabric.

Not only a great choice to step into autumn with, it’s also worth mentioning how well these blend next to melanated skin.

The Nike Dunk Low “Bronze Eclipse” is available now at select retailers and online for $130. Get a closer look below:

A pair of burgundy and black Nike Dunk Low sneakers with white laces and soles.
Nike
A pair of Nike sneakers in black, white, and burgundy with laces and the Nike logo visible.
Nike
A close-up view of a black and brown sneaker sole with a textured, grooved pattern.
Nike
A pair of Nike Dunk Low sneakers in a burgundy, black, and white color scheme with a gum sole.
Nike
A pair of Nike sneakers in burgundy, black, and beige colors with the Nike logo prominently displayed.
Nike

Better In Brown: Nike Dunk Low “Bronze Eclipse” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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