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Mark Cuban Calls Out The Mavs

Mark Cuban and current ownership are clashing over control, business, and the team’s future.

Published on July 9, 2026
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San Antonio Spurs v Dallas Mavericks
Source: Ron Jenkins / Getty

Mavs fans… grab your popcorn because the drama behind the scenes is getting interesting.

Former Dallas Mavericks majority owner Mark Cuban is pushing back against the team’s current ownership group, accusing Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont of freezing him out of business decisions involving the future of the franchise — including plans for a potential new arena in North Dallas.

And whether you love him or love to debate him, there’s no denying Mark Cuban’s impact on Dallas basketball. He didn’t just own the team — he helped build a culture around it. He was courtside, passionate, outspoken, and helped lead the Mavericks to their first NBA championship in 2011.

Cuban sold his majority stake in the team in 2023 to the families of Miriam Adelson and Patrick Dumont, but he says there was an understanding that he would remain involved with basketball operations. According to reports, Cuban claims that changed when Dumont gave former general manager Nico Harrison more control over basketball decisions.

That situation became even more controversial after the blockbuster trade that sent superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers — a move that sparked major backlash from Mavs fans.

Cuban still owns 27% of the Mavericks and is now seeking more information about the team’s proposed move from downtown Dallas to a new arena site near the former Valley View Mall.

The Mavericks have not commented on the allegations, and Cuban declined to comment as well.

For Dallas fans, this feels bigger than business. It’s a battle over the future of a team — and a reminder that when someone helps build something special, people don’t forget.

So the question is… is this just billionaire business, or are we watching a messy breakup between Mark Cuban and the franchise he helped make iconic?

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

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