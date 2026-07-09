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Predicting Every Feature On Future’s New Album ‘The Real Me’

Predicting Every Feature On Future’s New Album ‘The Real Me’

Now it’s Pluto’s turn to step back into the spotlight, but the biggest question remains: who’s featured on The Real Me?

Published on July 9, 2026
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A close-up portrait of a man with dreadlocks and tattoos, with a list of song titles displayed below the image.
Source: @future / Instagram

Future has finally come out of hiding and is set to drop his next album, The Real Me, tomorrow.

The project marks the Atlanta rapper’s first album in two years, following the success of MIXTAPE PLUTO. With records like “LIL DEMON,” “TOO FAST,” and “SOUTH OF FRANCE,” Pluto set the bar high, making this one of the most anticipated rap releases of the year.

MIXTAPE PLUTO also carried extra meaning in Future’s catalog, as it was this first release following the untimely passing of Dungeon Family co-founder Rico Wade.

Wade played a major role in launching Future’s career, helping shape the sound of Atlanta alongside legends like Outkast, Goodie Mob, Killer Mike, and the rest of the Dungeon Family.

To honor that legacy, Future made the album cover a photo of the iconic Dungeon Family house.

Since then, Hendrix has made headlines by reconnecting with an old friend. He recently appeared on Drake’s ICEMAN album on the track “Ran To Atlanta,” alongside Molly Santana. 

Now it’s Pluto’s turn to step back into the spotlight, but the biggest question remains: who’s featured on The Real Me?

Check out our full prediction for the features we think will appear on Future’s upcoming album below.

Drake

Sacramento Kings v Toronto Raptors
Source: Mark Blinch / Getty

“Me and Hendrix back by popular demand.” We can see them run it back for Pluto’s project.

The Weeknd

The Weeknd
Source: Photo by Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV) / Photo by Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV

The two have worked together A LOT throughout the years, wouldn’t be a surprise hearing some Abel vocals.

Belly Gang Kush

Future has been showing Belly Gang love, we can see him featuring the rising Atlanta rapper.

Metro Boomin

Metro Boomin & Boominati Presents A Futuristic Summa
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

What type of Future album would it be without Metro Boomin?

Tyla

Tyla
Source: @tyla / Instagram

Following the success of the World Cup anthem “Game Time,” maybe there’s another hit in the tuck?

Bonus: Young Thug

ComplexCon 2025
Source: David Becker / Getty

WHAM picked up the phone, maybe Future did too.

Predicting Every Feature On Future’s New Album ‘The Real Me’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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