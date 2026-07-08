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Diddy Seen Taking Daily Walk At FCI Fort Dix In New Footage

There’s a new Sean “Diddy” Combs sighting as he continues serving time behind bars.

Published on July 8, 2026
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Sean “Diddy” Combs - Picture
Source: Sean “Diddy” Combs – Picture / Sean “Diddy” Combs – Picture provided by Canva

There’s a new Sean “Diddy” Combs sighting as he continues serving time behind bars.

TMZ obtained footage of Diddy taking a stroll around the yard at FCI Fort Dix, the federal correctional facility in New Jersey where he’s currently being housed. According to the outlet, the video was captured on Monday around 2 p.m.

Diddy was seen wearing a white T-shirt, Nike shorts, and a baseball cap as he walked through the prison grounds. The footage marks one of the first public glimpses of the Bad Boy founder since his transfer to the New Jersey facility.

The fallen music executive reportedly takes a two-hour walk through the yard each day. Outside of that, he’s allegedly been listening to music on an inmate-issued tablet and spending time working in the prison’s chapel library.

According to Diddy’s publicist, Juda Engelmayer, Combs has found purpose in his library assignment, “He works in the chapel library, where he describes the environment as warm, respectful, and rewarding.”

Before arriving at FCI Fort Dix, Diddy sent several months at the Metropolitan Detention Center. His attorney, Teny Geragos, previously asked the court to transfer him to the New Jersey facility.

“In order to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that the court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr. Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix.”

The judge ultimately approved the request leading to Combs’ transfer.

Diddy Seen Taking Daily Walk At FCI Fort Dix In New Footage was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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