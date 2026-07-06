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10-Year-Old Boy Dead, Several Hurt in Separate Gary Shootings

A 10-year-old boy was killed, and several others were hurt in two separate shootings in northwest Indiana Sunday morning, say Gary police.

Published on July 6, 2026
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GARY, Ind. — A 10-year-old boy was shot and killed in northwest Indiana Sunday morning, according to Gary police.

The Lake County Coroner identified the boy as Montana Weathers from Chicago. Officers say he was visiting family in Gary. Just before 1 a.m., officers arrived on Chase Street, not too far from the Gary/Chicago Airport, after learning Weathers and a 50-year-old man had been shot. Both were taken to a hospital, where Weathers later died.

“The loss of a child is a heartbreaking tragedy that deeply impacts not only the victim’s loved ones but the entire community,” the Gary Police Department said. “Investigators are committed to pursuing those responsible and bringing justice to the victims and their families.”

About 15 minutes earlier, officers responded to a separate shooting in the area of 19th Avenue and Hanley Street. Six people went to a hospital with injuries.

Gary police say the investigations into both shootings are ongoing.

10-Year-Old Boy Dead, Several Hurt in Separate Gary Shootings was originally published on wibc.com

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