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Lebanon Police: 17-Year-Old Pulled Gun During Argument

The 17-year-old boy is in a Boone County juvenile detention facility, charged with intimidation, criminal recklessness and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Published on July 4, 2026
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LEBANON, Ind. — A 17-year-old is in jail after Lebanon police claim he pulled a gun during a “verbal altercation” earlier this week.

The unnamed 17-year-old male is in a Boone County juvenile detention facility on charges of intimidation, criminal recklessness and possession of a firearm by a minor. The arrest stems from an argument that happened on July 2 in Lebanon.

Local police were reportedly flagged down on Thursday night near Patterson Street and Lafayette Avenue while on routine patrol. A person reported being involved in a “verbal altercation” with two unknown males, one of whom was armed.

The alleged victim said that the armed male pulled out a gun during their argument and fired a single round into the air. The two males then reportedly ran away on foot, traveling southeast.

Lebanon police said that within two minutes of the initial report, a Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy found two males matching the suspect descriptions at the Marathon Gas Station on South Street.

Both males, ages 16 and 17, were taken into custody by local police. However, neither of them were carrying firearms. While investigating, police learned that one of the teens lived nearby. While searching the home, officers reportedly found a firearm.

Both teens were taken to Lebanon police headquarters for an interview and their parents were reportedly notified. While the 16-year-old boy was released to his parents, the 17-year-old was arrested and taken to juvenile detention, where he is being held on preliminary charges.

Lebanon Police: 17-Year-Old Pulled Gun During Argument was originally published on wibc.com

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