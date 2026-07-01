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Next Move: Helping DFW Get to Work

From airports to hospitals, here’s where Dallas-Fort Worth is hiring right now.

Published on July 1, 2026
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Thousands Look For Employment At Job Fair In Los Angeles
Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

If you’re looking for work in Dallas-Fort Worth, opportunities are open across multiple industries—from public service to logistics and healthcare.

Aviation & Logistics

DFW International Airport continues hiring for public safety, airport operations, and service roles including wheelchair agents, dispatchers, and cart associates. Major employers like Chick-fil-A Supply and Niagara Bottling are also staffing up warehouse and distribution positions.

Healthcare

Healthcare systems remain one of the biggest hiring engines in the region. Parkland Health and Hospital System along with Medical City Dallas are actively recruiting nurses, legal professionals, and support staff to meet growing patient demand.

City & Government Jobs

The City of Dallas is hiring across civil service and general roles, including police, 911 dispatch, and code compliance, along with a range of administrative and city operations positions.

Additional Employers Hiring Now

Companies including Mary Kay, Home Depot, and Coca-Cola are also bringing on new team members across retail, corporate, and supply chain roles.

Second Chance & Workforce Support

For those overcoming barriers to employment, several local organizations are stepping in. Unlocking Doors connects justice-impacted individuals with second-chance employers like Amazon and FedEx Ground. Cornbread Hustle offers staffing and entrepreneurial training, while VOA Texas provides job training, case management, and financial support services.

In-Demand Fields

Across DFW, the highest demand continues in logistics, construction, skilled trades, hospitality, and manufacturing—industries that prioritize skills, reliability, and consistency.

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