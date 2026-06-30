Chemicals, drugs, firearms, and a note referencing serial killer Ted Bundy found at the property

Missing woman Amy McHale was previously married to the homeowner's late father

Police caution no bodies found, but property remains a focus of intense scrutiny

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Disturbing Evidence Emerges in Olney House Investigation as Missing Woman’s Family Seeks Answers

A widening investigation at a home in Philadelphia’s Olney section has taken an even darker turn, with authorities recovering chemicals, drugs, firearms evidence, zip ties and a handwritten note referencing serial killer Ted Bundy, according to law enforcement details reported this week.

At the center of the case is a property on the 400 block of West Chew Avenue, where 44-year-old Eugene Horsch remains in custody on drug and firearms charges. Investigators say the inquiry began June 19 after a U.S. park ranger encountered a disturbance involving Horsch and a woman inside a vehicle near Independence Mall. Police later said Horsch was carrying fake DEA credentials, while officers also recovered two guns with obliterated serial numbers from the car.

The subsequent search of the Olney property drew a massive law enforcement response, including FBI agents and investigators in hazmat suits. Inside, authorities found what police described as a troubling mix of chemicals, narcotics, ammunition and more than 120 pieces of ballistics evidence. Officials also recovered a 55-gallon drum connected to water lines in the basement, a setup Philadelphia police called unusual and potentially hazardous, though they said they still do not know exactly what was being made or stored there.

Newly obtained documents cited by 6abc say investigators also found zip ties and an unsigned handwritten note that mentioned Ted Bundy and referenced ways to dispose of trash. Police have not publicly tied that note to any specific violent act, but the discovery has heightened concern around a property already linked in public reporting to at least one long-missing woman.

That woman is Amy McHale, who disappeared in June 2016 after telling family members in a voicemail that she was at the Chew Avenue home. McHale had previously been married to Raymond Charles “R.C.” Horsch, Eugene Horsch’s late father, according to family members cited in reports. Her daughter, Amanda Stofer, told media outlets she believes her mother did not simply vanish and said the search has revived hopes that investigators may finally uncover what happened.

Police have cautioned that, despite widespread speculation, no bodies have been found at the house. Investigators did note the presence of a sump-pump hole and urns inside the home, but Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said there is currently no confirmed evidence of human remains on the property.

The case has also widened because the woman found with Horsch allegedly possessed identification bearing her photograph but the name of another woman reported missing in 2023 from Kensington, according to reports cited by the New York Post. Police said they do not currently have evidence tying that missing woman to the Olney house, but acknowledged that Horsch appeared to have enough personal information to create a fraudulent ID in her name.

For now, the property remains a focus of intense scrutiny as forensic testing continues and investigators work to determine what happened inside a home that neighbors and families alike increasingly view as a place of unanswered, deeply unsettling questions.

Disturbing Evidence Emerges in Olney House Investigation as Missing Woman’s Family Seeks Answers was originally published on rnbphilly.com