4th Of July DFW Heat Alert: Cooling Centers & Energy Saving Tips

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As heat alerts take hold in more than 20 states from the plains through the Midwest and Great Lakes, North Texas has its own distinct brand of summer heat this week.

Though local temperatures don’t meet the strict National Weather Service criteria for an official heat advisory or warnings, conditions will remain intensely hot, accompanied by a heavy plume of Saharan dust and the potential for a few showers.

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Monday’s temperatures are running a couple of degrees above average, climbing rapidly through the 90s after a warm morning start. Because drier air heats more effectively than moisture-rich air, western communities are seeing higher thermometer readings.

Triple digits are anticipated by late afternoon for areas like Breckenridge and Graham, while the DFW is expected to top out between 98 and 99 degrees. Southern and eastern edges of the region will remain five to 7 degrees cooler on the thermometer.

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However, the humidity flip-flop means higher heat indices for the eastern side of the Metroplex, pushing real-feel values to around 102 degrees in Dallas.

Adding to the summer heat, a massive plume of Saharan dust has officially arrived in the Gulf of Mexico. Breezy southern winds will transport the dust into North Texas by this afternoon, causing hazy skies, a drop in air quality, and vibrant sunsets.

Here are not only heat safety and energy-saving tips but also cooling centers you can go to around the metroplex.