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Mail Carrier Caught with 51 Stolen Gift Cards

A United States postal carrier reportedly confessed to stealing gift cards and personal checks from the mail in Hendricks County.

Published on June 29, 2026
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HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A United States postal carrier reportedly confessed to stealing gift cards and personal checks from the mail, with deputies finding 51 stolen gift cards in her vehicle during a traffic stop in May.

Tailor Cureton of Avon was charged in Hendricks County Superior Court on Friday with one count of theft and one count of official misconduct, both Level 6 felonies.

According to court documents, Cureton was pulled over by Hendricks County deputies on May 21 due to driving with a false and fictitious plate. Cureton is a rural mail carrier for the United States Postal Service. During the traffic stop, a deputy reported smelling marijuana, which led to a search of the vehicle and the discovery of the stolen mail.

The court documents reveal that 18 pieces of suspected stolen mail were uncovered in Cureton’s vehicle. A review of the stolen parcels uncovered 51 gift cards and six personal checks. None of the pieces of mail, gift cards, or checks were addressed to Curton.

The checks totaled $1,754. Out of the 51 gift cards, only 40 had written amounts. These 40 cards totaled up to $2,350.

Cureton allegedly confessed to her crimes during an interview with authorities. She reportedly told police she’d been stealing mail for over a year, targeting items of value such as gift cards and checks.

According to court documents, Cureton also admitted to throwing away mail.

Cureton promptly resigned from her position with the USPS, court documents detail. Charges were filed against her on June 26.

Online court records indicate that Cureton has not been arrested as of Monday.

Mail Carrier Caught with 51 Stolen Gift Cards was originally published on wibc.com

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