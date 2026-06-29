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Sixers Rookie LaBaron Philon Signs Shoe Deal with PUMA

Published on June 29, 2026
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2026 NBA Draft - Player Availability
Source: Caleb Bowlin / Getty

Sixers Rookie LaBaron Philon Lands PUMA Deal After First-Round NBA Draft Selection

Philadelphia 76ers rookie LaBaron Philon is adding a major endorsement to his early professional résumé, signing a shoe deal with PUMA just days after being selected in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft.

Philon, a former Alabama standout taken No. 22 overall by Philadelphia, was announced by PUMA on social media this week, marking another milestone in what has already been a breakout stretch for the young guard. While financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed, the signing places Philon with one of basketball’s most aggressive brands as he prepares for his rookie season.

“I’ve always stayed true to my grind and who I am, and PUMA saw that from the start,” Philon said in remarks reported following the announcement. “I’m excited to keep building and show what I can do at the next level.”

The endorsement follows a strong 2025-26 season at Alabama, where Philon averaged 22.0 points, 5.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game, further cementing himself as a first-round prospect. A former Alabama Mr. Basketball from Baker High School in Mobile, Philon also spent his final high school season at Link Academy in Missouri before emerging as one of the Crimson Tide’s top backcourt stars.

For the Sixers, the signing adds to the early buzz around a player the organization believes could contribute quickly. Head coach Nick Nurse recently said Philon is talented enough to play “right away,” pointing to Alabama’s pro-style system and Philon’s two-way ability as reasons his game should translate well to the NBA.

Now, with a first-round draft slot, an NBA opportunity in Philadelphia and a new sneaker partnership, Philon enters the next stage of his career with momentum building on and off the floor.

Sixers Rookie LaBaron Philon Signs Shoe Deal with PUMA was originally published on rnbphilly.com

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