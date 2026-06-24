Listen Live
Close
Trending
GTA 6 Is Here! This Is What You Need To Know Read Full Story →
DFW Sports

North Texas Talent Shines Bright in the 2026 NBA Draft

From Lake Highlands to Garland, North Texas stars made major moves on NBA Draft night and DFW is proud.

Published on June 24, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2026 NBA Draft - Round One
Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

The 2026 NBA Draft was a huge moment for North Texas basketball, and some hometown stars are officially headed to the league. Leading the way is former Lake Highlands High School standout Tre Johnson, who went No. 6 overall to the Washington Wizards. From dominating gyms across Dallas to hearing his name called on the biggest stage in basketball—that’s what dreams look like.

Garland High School’s Zuby Ejiofor also made DFW proud, getting selected by the Atlanta Hawks at No. 23. The former St. John’s star built a reputation as one of the nation’s toughest defenders, and now he’s taking that talent to the NBA.

And let’s not forget the other North Texas names making noise. Faith Family Academy product JT Toppin and Duncanville’s KJ Lewis have continued building their careers, showing just how deep the basketball talent runs in our backyard.

As for the Dallas Mavericks, they made some major moves. With the No. 9 overall pick, Dallas selected Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr., a versatile big man who’ll reunite with his former college coach, Dusty May, now leading the Mavericks. Dallas also added international guard Sergio De Larrea to close out the first round.

Showing love to the rest of Texas, former Texas Longhorn Dailyn Swain went to the Chicago Bulls, and Christian Anderson Jr. heard his name called by the Charlotte Hornets.

DFW and Texas basketball continue to prove we’re a pipeline to the pros. For the culture, for the city, and for every kid putting up shots after school—this draft was another reminder that greatness can start right here at home.

The NBA Draft continues with Round 2 tonight beginning at 7 p.m. Central Time. You can catch all the picks live on ESPN and keep an eye out for more Texas talent looking to make their NBA dreams a reality.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Jaylen Brown's Celtics Season Opener Reception & Birthday Celebration

Young Thug Wants Kodak Black To Join YSL, Says He’d Give Him “Whatever He Thinks He Wants”

Hip-Hop Wired
Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

Roc Nation Announces NYC Pop-Ups For JÄY-Z ‘Reasonable Doubt’ 30th Anniversary

Hip-Hop Wired
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-WARNER-GRAMMYS

Tay Keith’s Loved Ones Break Silence With Statement After His Passing

Hip-Hop Wired
Two smiling Black men, one wearing a floral print shirt and the other wearing a white shirt with a graphic logo.

Soulja Boy Given The Boot From Kai Cenat's Atlanta Streamer University Event

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
ANTHONYTRIALDAY5 - Karmelo Anthony trial protest
DFW  |  Jazzi Black

Karmelo Anthony Brings In New Legal Team for Appeal

Comments
Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Dr. Stacey Patton

Why Do Black Children Keep Getting Killed Over Cheap Products?

Comments
12 Items
Politics  |  Christopher Smith

Trump Delivers Profane Obama Tirade, Critics See The Jealousy

Comments
News  |  Shannon Dawson

Karmelo Anthony Gets New Legal Team As Appeal Process Begins

Comments
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close