North Texas Talent Shines Bright in the 2026 NBA Draft

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

The 2026 NBA Draft was a huge moment for North Texas basketball, and some hometown stars are officially headed to the league. Leading the way is former Lake Highlands High School standout Tre Johnson, who went No. 6 overall to the Washington Wizards. From dominating gyms across Dallas to hearing his name called on the biggest stage in basketball—that’s what dreams look like.

Garland High School’s Zuby Ejiofor also made DFW proud, getting selected by the Atlanta Hawks at No. 23. The former St. John’s star built a reputation as one of the nation’s toughest defenders, and now he’s taking that talent to the NBA.

And let’s not forget the other North Texas names making noise. Faith Family Academy product JT Toppin and Duncanville’s KJ Lewis have continued building their careers, showing just how deep the basketball talent runs in our backyard.

As for the Dallas Mavericks, they made some major moves. With the No. 9 overall pick, Dallas selected Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr., a versatile big man who’ll reunite with his former college coach, Dusty May, now leading the Mavericks. Dallas also added international guard Sergio De Larrea to close out the first round.

Showing love to the rest of Texas, former Texas Longhorn Dailyn Swain went to the Chicago Bulls, and Christian Anderson Jr. heard his name called by the Charlotte Hornets.

DFW and Texas basketball continue to prove we’re a pipeline to the pros. For the culture, for the city, and for every kid putting up shots after school—this draft was another reminder that greatness can start right here at home.

The NBA Draft continues with Round 2 tonight beginning at 7 p.m. Central Time. You can catch all the picks live on ESPN and keep an eye out for more Texas talent looking to make their NBA dreams a reality.

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