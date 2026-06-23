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Eagles Star DeVonta Smith Marries Mya Danielle at Disney World

Eagles Star DeVonta Smith Marries Mya Danielle in Elegant Disney World Wedding

Published on June 23, 2026
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Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Ring Ceremony - Green Carpet
Source: Caean Couto / Getty

Eagles Star DeVonta Smith Marries Mya Danielle in Elegant Disney World Wedding

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith is married, announcing that he wed Mya Danielle on June 13 in a black-and-white ceremony at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

The wedding brought together family, close friends and a notable collection of NFL guests, including Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and former teammate A.J. Brown. Several of Smith’s former Alabama teammates were also in attendance, underscoring the broad football ties surrounding the celebration.

According to PEOPLE, the ceremony was designed as a “timeless” and “intimate” black-tie event, with 135 guests dressed in black to create what the couple described as a striking and sophisticated atmosphere. The couple said the Disney location held special meaning because of an annual family tradition of visiting the resort.

Smith and Danielle, both 27, share two daughters, Kyse and Kali, who were part of the celebration. Their relationship stretches back to middle school, where they first met at track meets, and the couple got engaged on New Year’s Eve in 2024.

The wedding weekend also reflected their Louisiana roots. PEOPLE reported that the festivities included a Western-themed welcome event with a crawfish boil, custom cowboy hats and music from a Louisiana DJ.

The ceremony itself featured live music, handwritten personal vows exchanged privately beforehand, and traditional vows delivered at the altar in front of a wall of white roses. The reception followed with a lavish menu, late-night bites and a seven-foot wedding cake that became one of the event’s standout details.

The marriage marks a celebratory offseason moment for Smith, who already added a Super Bowl title to his résumé in recent years and now adds another ring to his resume.

Eagles Star DeVonta Smith Marries Mya Danielle in Elegant Disney World Wedding was originally published on rnbphilly.com

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